City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 27, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 5:17 a.m. Friday, June 24 for possession of marijuana along with warrants for no driver’s license (two counts), expired registration, violating a promise to appear and no insurance. Police encountered Alfred on the grounds of Seven Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, and discovered marijuana in the vehicle. Warrants for criminal trespass and home burglary were served against him as well as Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for bond forfeiture (home burglary, family violence causing injury, criminal trespass and terroristic threat) were also served against Alfred. In those cases, he stands accused of walking in an unlocked back door in the 400 block of Bluebonnet on May 12, stealing a cell phone. Processed, Alfred was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 52, of 1541 Thrift was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday, June 24 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to an alleged attack with a baseball bat in the 1000 block of Harlem about 1 a.m. Two people were reportedly threatened. One victim, El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said, suffered “some bruising on face area and minor cuts.” Processed, Bellard was sent to county jail the next day.
Guadalupe Ramos, 19, of 1112 Dunlap in Houston was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and unlawfully carrying a weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. A handgun without a serial number was seized along with ammunition. Processed, Ramos was shipped to county jail later that morning.
Property
Jamette Agnes Thompson, 39, of 284 Forest Lawn in Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 24 on a warrant for theft. She stands accused of shoplifting an assortment of items including a pet bed, tarps and seat belt pad from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on May 26.
Raquel Jennaye Hayes, 28, of 404 S. Ford in Wharton was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Friday, June 24 on a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing more than $600 from Pincher’s Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59, on May 16. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, Hayes posted a $9,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 36, of 721 Thompson in Kerrville was arrested by Beaumont PD at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24 on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. The warrant stems from a motor vehicle theft investigation on Jan. 31, 2021 in the 700 block of Roth. Sent to the county jail, additional warrants for evading with a vehicle, criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 damage, possession of marijuana and two counts of family violence causing injury were served against him. Wilkerson posted $29,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a violated protective order filed Wednesday, June 22.
An assault with injuries was reported at Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
A knife was used to threaten a person during a disturbance in the 500 block of East West around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 200 block of North Liberty around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Property
Burglars stole a .40 caliber Glock from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Otell at some point between April 24 and May 27.
A nine-speed bike was stolen from the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on June 22. Loss listed as $170.
More than $1,400 in items were stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on June 22.
The gas cap from a BMW was stolen on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, between 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, between 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 1 a.m. Friday, June 24. A 2013 Mercedes sustained an estimated $3,000 damage.
Kiss Sculpted Neon Party Nails and other makeup were stolen from Family Dollar, 1207 N. Mechanic, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Loss was estimated at less than $100. About two hours later, Kiss Lash adhesive, lash curls and other makeup were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic.
This was followed by the theft of a $79.88 “personal AC unit” from Walmart around 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Bryan Gardner, 44, of 2839 Colony in Sugar Land was arrested by deputies at 6:06 p.m. Thursday, June 23 for possession of marijuana.
Rueben Ladarrel Owens, 37, of 1415 W. Norris, Apt. G-1, was arrested by WCSO at 6:54 p.m. Friday, June 24 for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams.
Erwin Darnell Armstrong, 43, of 811 N. Washington was arrested by deputies at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, June 25 for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ana Meza-Castillo, 54, of 310 W. Ninth in Freeport was arrested at midnight Saturday, June 25 for driving while intoxicated - open container. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released later that day.
Violence, weapons
David Velasquez, 40, of 508.5 S. Victoria in Louise was arrested by deputies at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, June 26 for family violence causing injury.
Property
Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, of 807 Erin was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25 on warrants for theft of a firearm and vehicle burglary with two or more previous convictions.
