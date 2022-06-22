Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Pete Arriaga Jr., 34, of 1215 Armadillo in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on March 10. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of THC oil on the day he fled from officers in a vehicle, destroying marijuana.
• Steven Edward Brewer, 42, of 517 E. Correll in El Campo for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on May 4.
• Ruben Cano-Pantoja, 19, of 19718 Roberts in Hockley for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 10.
• Matthew Gerardo Cruz, 19, of 911 Peach in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Feb. 28. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris in El Campo.
• Pedro Cruz-Hernandez, 27, of 1422 Jennie in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of endangering a child on March 5. He allegedly pointed a firearm at two people and endangered children by using a handgun to break the driver’s side window of a vehicle.
• Robert Glen Deboard, 60, of 944 Sand Dollar in Bay City for tampering with a government record on April 24. He allegedly forged a vehicle registration document.
