Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations(
Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Niki Michele Salazar, 29, of 210 N. Watt in El Campo for tampering with evidence on Dec. 4, 2022. She allegedly attempted to destroy marijuana during a traffic stop in an effort to impede a police investigation.
• Rolando Salgado, 29, of 1165 Military Highway, Lot 106, in Brownsville for smuggling of persons (four) on May 30, 2022.
• Nathan Rene Salinas, 21, of 5155 S. Veterans Blvd., No. 10, in Edinburg for money laundering in excess of $2,500 from cockfighting on Dec. 1, 2022.
• Ronald Enrique Sanchez-Duartes, 38, of 7980 Fallbrook in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 3, 2022.
• Leroy Scarlett, 18, of 518 N. Rusk in Wharton for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 12, 2022. He allegedly worked with four others to assault a person.
• Hollis James Shorter, 44, of 2636 CR 269 in Eagle Lake for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 30, 2022. He allegedly had more than a gram of PCP and less than a gram of methamphetamine. Shorter has prior felony convictions for assault of a public servant on Aug. 23, 2002 and sexual assault on April 14, 2016 in Colorado County; and assault of a public servant on Jan. 30, 2007 in Lavaca County.
• Waltrell Lebrian Spicer, 24, of 13326 HP Johnson in Kendleton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 21, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams each of methamphetamine and adderall.
• Karla Valencia, 29, of 612 Gato in Alamo for money laundering in excess of $2,500 dollars gained via human smuggling on Dec. 13, 2022.
• Lamarus Juwan Williams, 29, of 13820 FM 102 in Wharton for assault of a peace officer on Aug. 5, 2022. He allegedly fought with a police officer trying to serve a judge’s order.
Superseding Indictment
• Isaak Jon Mendez, 20, of 1017 W. Second in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 13, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
