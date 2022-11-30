City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dylan Robert York, 19, of 515 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 for possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and failure to yield right of way by officers dispatched to a minor collision in the 1200 block of North Mechanic. Processed, York was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Daija Brianna Cadriel, 21, of 821 College was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 for driving while intoxicated by officers dispatched to a minor wreck in the 100 block of Avenue I. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, Cadriel posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
Violence, Weapons
Rushing to a disturbance involving a knife at Alamo Park, 100 Alamo, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, El Campo officers found a drunk 55-year-old man. No knife was located, but the man was arrested for public intoxication.
Christopher Devon King, 39, of 4211 Hiram Brandon in Bay City was booked directly into the county jail at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Other
When officers stopped a traffic violator in the 1300 block of Avenue I around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, they discovered the driver, James Lloyd Sparks, 71, of 1010 Empire was driving without a license with a previous conviction. A dispatcher discovered Sparks had 17 previous convictions for driving without a license. Sparks was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a fight on the grounds of El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between Nov. 19 and 25.
A threat was issued in the 200 block of Kentucky between 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and 9:39 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
Property
An unlocked door in the 800 block of Hoskins Broadway sometime between Nov. 21 and 23 proved more than a little tempting for a burglar. Clothing, jewelry, cash and memorabilia were stolen. Loss exceeds $6,000.
A shoplifter stole about $100 in tools from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23
Other
Drug paraphernalia was seized after a crash in the 300 block of East Second around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 32, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South in Danevang was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Kerry Lee North, 59, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Krisha Brijae Phillips, 29, of 647 Myer in Bellville was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Jesus Rosa, 44, of 1732 Silber, Apt. 2, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 on a Starr County warrant for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.
Tracy Lee Earl, 54, of 4523 Sage in Baytown was arrested by DPS at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on a Harris County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Warrant Fenton, 26, of 310 Gibson was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 for possession of marijuana and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Processed, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Violence, Weapons
Isaac Ray Lopez, 21, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 on a warrant for threatening to publish intimate visual material and a marijuana charge. The next day additional warrants for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm were seized against him.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 43, of 10206 CR 147 in Lane City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at unlisted time Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Leon Markel Lee, 39, of 1008 Corn was booked at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on two warrants for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Rayshawn Lee Morris Hood, 18, of 802 Wright was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Property
Jose Manuel Saldierna, 30, of 404 Lundy was booked at 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on a warrant for hit and run. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
