Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.) Those facing trial include:
• Pepper Sanchez, 45, of 908 Burdette in El Campo for criminal mischief on Jan. 7. He allegedly caused more than $2,500 damage to the walls and fixtures in an El Campo hotel room.
• Ron Michael Schlueter, 55, of 309 Shaw in Fredricks for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Jan. 22.
• Jacordric Devonte Sims, 27, of 206 Cook in Eagle Lake for robbery on Dec. 11, 2021. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground several times while stealing from her.
• Mark A. Taylor, 46, of 7615 Burning Hills in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2021. He allegedly had less than a gram of heroin.
• John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise for endangering a child on Feb. 1. Vasquez allegedly had a child with him when he used his vehicle to ram another vehicle.
• Jonathon Natanel Vasquez, 27, of 811 W. Hawk in Pharr for smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 5. He allegedly hid one person in his vehicle while fleeing from law enforcement.
• Noe Vasquez Jr., 29, of 2405 S. 28th in McAllen for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Jan. 26. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine.
• Ramon Armando Vasquez, 29, of 805 Dunlap in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 10. Convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 9, 2020 in Wharton County, Vasquez was prohibited from having a firearm. The indictment notes that Vasquez has a prior felony conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 10, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Tyrone Christopher Villanueva, 22, of 722 Habermacher in Hungerford for being involved in an accident involving injury or death on Oct. 9, 2021. He allegedly left the scene of a wreck were a person sustained serious injury.
• James Everett Wagers, 41, of 1469 Kingsway in Conroe for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Lenita Diann Watts-Hill, 42, of 2906 Ave. A in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25. She allegedly had more than a gram of MDMA.
• Cade Lee Whitfield, 28, of 217 E. Wayside in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and THC oil.
• Charmaine Lashell Williams, 48, of 3901 Watt Ave., No. 1, in Sacramento, Calif., for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12. She allegedly had more than a gram of MDMA.
