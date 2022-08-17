City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 21, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) along with new charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Hudlin was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $60,400 in bonds and was released the same day.
Leslie Sanchez, 37, of 503 Fifth in Louise was arrested at midnight Sunday, Aug. 14 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Mechanic and West Jackson. Processed, she was taken to county jail. Once there, Sanchez posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Rudin Sanchez Garcia, 22, of 406 N. Liberty was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of South Mechanic. A pipe and marijuana were seized. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
A welfare concern outside SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man for public intoxication. The man had reportedly crawled into the backseat of his pickup and fallen asleep. He was taken to the police station where he paid a fine and was released later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Marcus Sanchez, 19, of 408 Bluebonnet Lane was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 for indecent exposure by an officer dispatched to Friendship Park off North Wharton Street. “He purposely exposed himself to a 34-year-old female,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. Processed, Sanchez was moved to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Ray Martinez Flores, 40, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 10:32 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 on two warrants for misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A threat of physical harm was made to a woman in the 500 block of East Strand around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12.
Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane the evening of Friday, Aug. 12.
A child was reportedly assaulted on North Wharton Street sometime between Saturday, Aug. 13 and early Monday, Aug. 15.
A disturbance was reported on the grounds of Burger King, 2102 N. Mechanic, around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Property
A $3,500 insulation blower was reported stolen from McCoy’s, 1920 S. Mechanic, around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
A $135 cellular phone was reported stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
An assortment of lumber was stolen from the 3500 block of Wilson Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Loss exceeds $600.
Burglars targeted a home in El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. A gun was stolen. No description of the weapon or its value was available as of press time.
The front door of a house in the 1100 block of Wright was pried open shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Burglars stole a convection oven and an assortment of name brand shoes. Loss exceeds $400.
Vandals targeted a home in the 2100 block of Sue around 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 damaging clothes and computer equipment. Loss exceeds $2,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, of 525 W. Monseratte was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, no driver’s license and three counts of violating a promise to appear. Processed, he posted more than $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Katilyn Breeann Reid, 28, of 10170 CR 409 was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 for family violence.
Jerome Clayton Sanford Jr., 18, of 14722 Cypress Creek Landing in Houston was booked at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 on warrants for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 12 counts of deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at a person and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Property
Joveun Jaray Bullock Jr., 21, of 1329 Vallejo was booked at 1:19 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 on warrants for credit or debit card abuse with an elderly victim, theft of a firearm, burglary of vehicles and unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Lafate Steele Jr., 69, of 815 Marionette was booked at 1:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Other
Daisy Lynn Garza, 37, of 2523 CR 312 in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 for evading arrest, resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Processed, she posted $11,000 in bonds and was released the net day.
Gabriel Rodriguez, 41, of 2523 CR 312 in Louise was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 for interfering with public duties. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
