Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Joshua William Charles, 25, of 910 N. Washington in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. The judge placed Charles on three years deferred probation for the Aug. 25 crime on the condition he serve 38 days in county jail.
Charles was ordered to pay a $500 fine, perform 100 hours community service and enroll in a drug offenders education program.
He was given credit for the full time already served.
• George Cruz, 55, of 106 Kimberly in Stephenville for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Aug. 25, 2021 crime on the grounds he attend a substance abuse for felons program, perform 400 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and have an alcohol detection unit installed on his vehicle.
• Raul Cruz Jr., 26, of 215 South 24th in McAllen for smuggling of persons. Cruz was placed on five years probation for the Oct. 19, 2021 incident on the grounds he serve three days in county jail.
The judge also fined Cruz $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service.
He received credit for the jail time already served.
• Tyler Bernardo De Los Santos IV, 24, of 1525 FM 1160 in Louise for tampering with evidence. He was placed on five years probation for the Feb. 11 offense, fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and attend a drug offenders course.
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 29, of 309 E. Correll in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions and criminal mischief. He was placed on five years probation for the June 7, 2021 and July 27, 2020 crimes and ordered to pay $795.36 restitution for the theft and $3,312 restitution for the vandalism.
• Doug Lee Ford Jr., 30, of 605 Koehl in Wharton for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Jan. 18, 2019 offense.
The judge also ordered Ford to perform 150 hours community service, take an anger management course and forfeit a weapon.
• Paul Garcia, 49, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for forgery and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 210 days in state jail for the Feb. 24 offenses with credit for the full time already served.
• Ryder Nat Garcia, 31, of 1101 Ave. F in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the April 15 crime with credit for 188 days already served.
• Johnathan Ray Gonzales, 25, of 309 Dobbins in Eagle Lake for sexual assault of a child. Gonzales was placed on 10 years probation for the April 30 crime on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Gonzales to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine, avoid all contact with his 16-year-old victim and the victim’s family and register as a sex offender.
Gonzales received credit for the full jail time already served.
