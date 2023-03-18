CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
John Licona Jr., 55, of 711 W. Monseratte was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance by police searching for a reckless driver on U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, he posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Brooklynn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1415 Barbara was booked directly into the county jail on warrants for theft under $100, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Sacramento Cortez, 56, listed as homeless in El Campo, was booked into the jail at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 on warrants for theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle.
PROPERTY
Enero Loredo, 56, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 on warrants for two counts of criminal mischief causing less than $750 damage. At 11:27 a.m., a charge of violation of a protective order was added against Loredo. Two additional counts of criminal mischief causing less than $750 damage were added at 2:30 p.m. that day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A fight with injuries was reported on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between March 10 and 13.
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked on the grounds of Stephen’s Auto Body, 802 N. Mechanic, sometime between Feb. 28 and March 14, stealing a Rock River Arms AR-15 rifle and 9mm Baby Desert Eagle pistol. Loss nears $4,000.
Vandals targeted an unknown item in the 500 block of East Correll around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 10. Damage exceeded $750.
Three windows on a black BMW parked at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, were smashed causing almost $900 in damage between 10 p.m. Monday, March 13 and 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.
A box of beer and dog flea medication were stolen by a shoplifter at Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Loss was minimal. Why that combination was targeted is unknown.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Adriana Rucoba, 21, of 3333 Frick was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, she posted $700 in bonds and was released the next day.
PROPERTY
Bayron Jose Ferrufino-Rivera, 31, of 213 Railroad in Hungerford was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Monday, March 13 for theft of a firearm and two Fort Bend County warrants for poaching.
OTHER
Timothy Rodriguez, 33, of 10903 U.S. 90-A, Apt. 2, in East Bernard was booked at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 on a DeWitt County warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
