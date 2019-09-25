Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Valeriano Patino-Gandarilla, 43, of 404 N. Liberty, No. 3, in El Campo for assault of a family member with a previous conviction on June 5. He allegedly hit a woman.
Patino has a history of family violence.
• Jasmine Nichole Perkins, 36, of 605 W. Caney, No. 6, in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on March 5. She allegedly used a knife to cut a woman’s face.
• Kristle Marie Perez, 32, of 208 E. Third in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 30. She allegedly stole a cake and flowers from a grocery store, but faces felony punishment as a result of past criminal acts.
Perez has prior misdemeanor theft convictions on March 6, 2012 and Nov. 6, 2014, both in Wharton County.
• Kevin Eugene Repka, 49, of 803 Betty in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on March 28 and July 13. He stands accused of stealing air-conditioning units in the first crime and assorted merchandise from a retail store in the second.
Repka has prior misdemeanor theft convictions on Dec. 12, 2002 and Feb. 2, 2005, both in Jackson County. He has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on March 14, 1988, burglary of a motor vehicle on Jan. 28, 1993, attempting to take a weapon from an officer and assault of a public servant on Oct. 10, 2006, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 11, 2018, all in Wharton County; and theft with prior convictions on Feb. 7, 2017 in Victoria County.
• Kendrick Keith Roberts, 31, of 3510 Street Charles in Houston for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on May 20. He allegedly had more than four grams of a wax containing the active ingredient in marijuana.
Roberts has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 31, 2007 in Harris County and credit or debit card abuse on Aug. 22, 2012 in Brazoria County.
• Paul Anthony Rod, 51, of 505 Elm in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on July 13. He allegedly stole $21.85 in grocery store merchandise but faces felony punishment due to prior acts.
Rod has misdemeanor theft convictions on Dec. 3, 2001 in Harris County and April 12, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Devan Rae Rodgers, 23, of 692 CR 149 in Boling for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on May 29. She allegedly had less than a gram of Adderall on the same day she stands accused of attempting to destroy a marijuana cigar by placing it into a cup of liquid.
• Rene Rodriguez Jr., 24, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for tampering with physical evidence on June 13. He allegedly gave a handgun to another man in an attempt to conceal evidence of an aggravated assault.
In a separate grand jury action, Rodriguez was indicted for theft of a firearm on June 21.
