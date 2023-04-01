CITY ARRESTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Demarcus Depree Williams, 25, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 on warrants for failure to appear - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, open alcohol container in a vehicle, violating a promise to appear (two counts) and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 during an incident of family violence.
PROPERTY
A forged check was discovered at Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Jackson, between March 22 and 28.
A refrigerated storage truck was stolen from the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, sometime between March 24 and 27. “The truck is owned by the crew doing the renovations at H-E-B. There was about $5,000 worth of materials in the truck for the renovation job,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News.
Almost $100,000 in riding lawn mowers were stolen from Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59, sometime around 12:30 a.m. Monday, March 27. Thieves cut the fence and took 16 mowers. Anyone who saw anything suspicious that night should contact the El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 543-8477 or on their P3 app.
Shoplifters made off with more than $100 in merchandise from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8:45 p.m. Monday, March 27 and around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
A hit-and-run was reported at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, sometime between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. A GMC Sierra sustained $1,000 damage.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Daquisha Ladavida Collins, 19, of 603 Turtle Dove in Sealy was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Monday, March 27 for possession of marijuana. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Rene Gonzales Jr, 43, of 304 Palm was booked at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kassie Rae Vega, 25, of 1106 Business was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
