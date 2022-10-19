City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Maria Vasquez Jr., 38, of 1823 Stadium in Wharton was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of West West and Hoskins Broadway. Processed, Vasquez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of 605 W. Caney in Wharton was arrested at her home on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions and taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of a person exposing themselves to a child. The crime took place on the far west side of the city on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Property
A Samsung phone was stolen on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, between 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 and 1:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Loss exceeds $100.
Burglars stole a .22 caliber revolver from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Myatt Lane between 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Loss is less than $100.
Two pistols, a Glock 43 and .38 Rossi revolver, were stolen by vehicle burglars between 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the 3000 block of Myatt Lane. Loss exceeds $1,000.
More than $500 cash was stolen on the grounds of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier Diego Duran, 22, of 56 Wanda Lane was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Norris Lee Palmer Jr., 44, of 407 CR 227 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Sarah Ashley Foster, 21, of Johnson Street in Aransas Pass was arrested by WCSO at 6:58 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 for possession of a dangerous drug.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 24, of 401 E. Correll was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Violence, Weapons
Leroy Scarlett, 17, of 518 N. Rusk in Wharton was arrested by deputies (time unlisted) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for assault causing injury. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jordi Vasquez, 17, of 1701 N. Richmond Road, Unit 3, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 for tampering with evidence. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Daphanie Ryman Pinkston, 45, of 908 Second in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Philip Earl Pinkston, 51, of 908 Second in Louise was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 of family violence causing injury. Processed, he too posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Nicholas Joseph Martinez, 28, of 199 Spencer in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 1:18 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
