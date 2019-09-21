Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jaymierson Fredrick Hampton, 46, of 263 Summit in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence on May 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Wharton High School. Hampton also stands accused of trying to conceal a drug pipe.
• Kord Nicholas Hernandez, 32, of 485 Falling Leaf in Wharton for injury to a child, elderly of disabled person on May 27. He allegedly threw unspecified objects striking a child under the age of 14.
• Jay Devereaux Jarratt, 42, of 3401 Fannin in Houston for forgery of a financial instrument on May 13. He allegedly forged a $2,640.11 check.
Jarratt has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 29, 2014 in Brazoria County and obstruction or retaliation on May 14, 2018 in Johnson County.
• Chaz Larnell Kearney, 32, address unknown, for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Aug. 9, 2017. He stands accused of using his hands and feet to strike and cause injury.
• Larry Eugene Keno, 58, of 2006 CR 129 in Wharton for burglary of a building on July 23.
• Lonnie Lee III, 35, of 1025 Foster in Navasota for two counts of forgery and a single count of evading arrest with a vehicle on June 12. He allegedly had two counterfeit $100 bills and attempted to flee from a Wharton police officer.
Lee has two prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on Sept. 12, 2003, both in Walker County, and a single conviction for possession of a controlled substance on June 24, 2014 in Anderson County.
• Dustin Lamonte Lewis, 28, of 501 Willow Lane, Apt. 30, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance on July 12 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 17.
He stands accused of having 4 to 200 grams of Phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, with the intent to sell and 1 to 4 grams of Ecstasy.
Convicted of felony possession of marijuana on Feb. 25, 2015 in Matagorda County, Lewis is prohibited from having a firearm.
• Ricky Longoria, 37, of 1220 CR 257 in Egypt for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm on June 2.
• Tobias Lee Mathews, 18, of 509 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford for burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity on April 24.
He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine on the day he stands accused of working with others to commit a burglary.
• Michael Anthony Mendez, 20, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 145, in El Campo for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on June 21.
• Matthew Monroe Millard, 29, of 5283 FM 2546 in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 11. He allegedly had less than a gram each of methamphetamine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 39, of 310 University, No. 306, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 31. He allegedly had less than a gram of Phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
Mitchell has prior felony convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery on May 14, 2002 in Wharton County.
• Robert Martinez Morales, 33, of P.O. Box 146 in Midfield for failure to register as a sex offender on June 13, 2016. Convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact, he is required to report his home. The indictment does not specify when or where the conviction took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.