Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jessica Nichole Farmer, 34, of 2905 Live Oak in Bay City for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 2, 2021. Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on July 6, 2017, Farmer is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than her home.
Farmer also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 6, 2017 and March 1, 2018, both in Angleton County.
• Gilbert Garcia, 42, of 4409 Juan Carlos in Rosenberg was arrested for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone on April 27. He allegedly had more than 2 ounces of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a playground in Briar Point Apartments, 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton.
• Juan Pedro Garcia, 40, of 615 Barbara in Lane City for driving while intoxicated third offense on May 13. Garcia has two prior DWI convictions (one in Wharton County).
• Kasedie Aiden Garcia, 17, of 605 Mable in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on March 24. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris in El Campo.
• Ryder Nat Garcia, 30, of 1101 Ave. F in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 15. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Garcia also has felony convictions for robbery on Feb. 21, 2012 in Wharton County and tampering with evidence on May 30, 2019 in Calhoun County.
• Thomas Garcia, 45, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction on Jan. 27.
He has one misdemeanor evading conviction on Dec. 8, 2004; as well as felony convictions for compelling prostitution on Dec. 3, 1997 and home burglary on June 10, 2008, both in Wharton County.
• Ira Joseph Gardner, 20, of 2726 Nelga, Unit A, in Wharton for deadly conduct, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of harassment of a public servant on April 8. He allegedly shot at a man and used his vehicle to try to strike him, then fled from police. Once captured, Gardener stands accused of fighting with an officer and harassing two others.
• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 21, of 1821 Red River Apartment, No. 1003, in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child on May 1. He allegedly displayed a knife, threatening to kill a man who was holding a child at the time.
Gardener has a prior felony conviction for assault of a public servant on Aug. 17, 2021 in Wharton County.
• Bryan Jesus Garibay, 25, of 1322 Eva in Edinburg for smuggling of persons on March 25.
• Robert Darryl Gaston, 54, of 604 Hackberry in Louise for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 23. He allegedly used a clay flower pot to strike a person.
• Hali K. Gonzales, 23, of 719 Alice in El Campo for deadly conduct on March 11. She allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle.
• Juan Ortiz Gonzalez, 42, of 712 McGrew in El Campo for family violence on March 18. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Randy Omar Gutierrez, 20, of 718 San Martin in San Juan for smuggling of persons on March 28.
• Richard Perry Keller, 28, of 609 Dorothy in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument on April 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and had a magnetic device in his possession that is typically used in theft.
• Brittany Marie Lavan, 30, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton for assault against an emergency services staffer on April 3. She allegedly assaulted an Oak Bend ER staffer.
• Christopher Limas, 34, of 907 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 30. He allegedly shot at a person and had the weapon on a premises where alcohol is sold.
Limas has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a building on March 14, 2013 along with obstruction or retaliation in Wharton County, and family violence on July 18, 2016 in Tarrant County.
• Bryan Lee Lopez, 24, of 3812 Monett in Edinburg for smuggling of persons on March 25.
• Louis Rodolfo Lopez-Mendoza, 22, of 1510 Barefield, Apt. 12, in Wharton for tampering with a governmental record on April 23. He allegedly had a fake driver’s license and social security card.
