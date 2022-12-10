City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony Lee Barrientes, 38, of 702 Center was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for possession of marijuana by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Less than 2 ounces of the drug was seized. Processed, Barrientes was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Brooklynn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1415 Barbara was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found Hamman and two others in a vehicle parked at Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second. Marijuana, methamphetamine and a glass pipe were seized. Processed, Hamman was shipped to county jail.
Kevin Ruiz, 19, of 516 W. Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the same case as Hamman. Processed, he went to county jail.
Areyana Lynae Williams, 19, of 516 W. Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the same case as Hamman. Processed, she was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 300 block of Gibson around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
A person saying they had been stabbed during a confrontation in the 900 block of Palacios came to the police station around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Injuries were not life threatening. “The female adult victim and several friends went to the address to fight the suspect. During the fight the female suspect stabbed the victim three times with unknown type knife.,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Hernandez, 38, of 5927 West Over in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for marijuana possession and driving while license invalid.
Juan Carranza Casanova, 30, of 7719 Bermea in Edinburg was arrested by WCSO at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 for possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft.
Violence, weapons
Jayden Bonafico Barefield, 28, of 107 W. Crews in Karnes City was booked at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Ebony Nicole Jefferson, 26, of 1421 A Kingston in Wharton was arrested by the Wharton ISD police at 8:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 on a warrant for failure to report abuse or neglect of an elderly or disabled person.
