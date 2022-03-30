Police Blotter

Dangerous dispute on North Mechanic
Two El Campo men face assault charges after brawl with shots reportedly fired on the grounds of Texas Coast Limousine Sunday night.
Officers are still piecing together exactly what took place when a disturbance turned dangerous at the 911 N. Mechanic Street venue.
Brothers, Anthony Adam Mendoza Jr., 30, of 1415 W. Norris and Allen Alexander Mendoza, 29, of 206 Bruns, were arrested on the scene, both facing a charge of assault causing injury.
“There was an event or function and, of course, everybody had been drinking,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Tuesday.
When officers arrived, “There were a lot of people pushing and shoving,” he said.
Several people suffered minor injuries including an elderly woman who was knocked down and hit her head.
“Apparently, somebody was shooting a gun, I’m assuming in the air as nobody was hit,” Urban said.
Police are still interviewing those who were there that night and trying to piece together exactly what happened.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Manuel Anthony Vasquez Jr., 32, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Friday, March 25 for unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and warrants for violating a promise to appear, running a stop sign, no seat belt and two counts of driver’s license. Police stopped Vasquez in the 200 block of the West Loop. A .38 caliber handgun was seized along with marijuana cigarette buds and Alprazolam. Vasquez was also charged with theft of a firearm. Processed, Vasquez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, he posted $28,600 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cristina Quintana-Ram Salazar, 39, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, March 27 for driving while intoxicated after officers found her vehicle in a ditch in the 600 block of South Wharton. Processed, she was taken to county jail later that day. Once there, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Chloe Delia Aranda, 22, of 511 Lundy was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Friday, March 25 on two warrants for theft. Processed, she was sent to county court. Once there, she posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Johnny Albert Barrientes, 38, of 702 Center was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Saturday, March 26 for failure to identify on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear, family violence with previous convictions and endangering a child along with Jackson County warrants for four counts of family violence. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Allen Alexander Mendoza, 29, of 41 Serena was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 27 on a warrant for no driver’s license and assault causing injury. Processed, he was sent to county jail. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A shoplifter made off with rib-eye steaks and Dove Body Wash among other items around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Police are on the trail of the thief. Loss was estimated at almost $200.
Violence, weapons
A family reported being threatened in the 700 block of Center around 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Family violence was reported in the 900 block of Palacios around midnight Saturday, March 26. Injuries were treated.
Police are investigating an attack with a weapon in the 400 block of Avenue E around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
A motor vehicle was used to threaten a person during a disturbance in the 400 block of East West around 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Kasedie Aiden Garcia, 17, of 605 Mable was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, March 24 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Processed, he posted $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Craig Steven Brimmer, 59, of 404 E. West was arrested by deputies at 11:04 a.m. Sunday, March 27 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Property
Nora Lee Garcia, 31, of 407 E. Church was arrested by deputies at 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 25 for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. She posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Thomas Helburt Warrant, 40, of 611 W. Monseratte was arrested by WCSO at 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 25 for unauthorized use of a vehicle as well as warrants for failure to control speed, second expired driver’s license and third violate to appear.
Violence, weapons
Bryan Jesus Baribay, 25, of 1322 Eva in Edinburg was arrested by deputies at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25 for smuggling of persons. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Bryan Lee Lopez, 25, of 3812 Monett in Edinburg was arrested by WCSO at 10:49 a.m. Friday, March 25 for smuggling of persons. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
