Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Brandon Allen Spears, 34, of 921 Hwy. 188 in Aransas Pass for robbery on Feb. 25. He allegedly placed a woman in fear of imminent injury or death while stealing from her.
Spears has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Dec. 6, 2009, bail jumping on Dec. 2, 2009 and two counts of assault of a public servant on Feb. 20, 2015, all in San Patricio County.
• Garret James Svatek, 18, of 2323 CR 463 in El Campo for theft of a firearm on March 9.
• Enrique Dejesus Tavarez, 25, of 517 Branch in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct on Feb. 27. He allegedly shot at a man.
• Marco Valdez, 38, of 508 Way in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on Jan. 19. He allegedly used another person’s bank card without consent.
• Jakamren Waddell, 20, of 313 Azaela in Lake Jackson for marijuana possession on March 10. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Carlos Ray Waddy, 34, of 402 Sycamore in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on March 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
Waddy has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana on July 7, 2012, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on May 12, 2016, and abandoning or endangering a child on May 12, 2016, and possession of a controlled substance on June 26, 2006, all in Wharton County.
In Montgomery County, Waddy was convicted of possession of a controlled substance on April 1, 2014.
• Monica Melissa Walker, 23, of 1143 CR 219 in East Bernard for family violence on March 23. She allegedly choked a woman.
• Walter Washington III, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon on Feb. 25.
Washington has prior felony convictions for robbery on Dec. 15, 2006 and failing to abide by a sex offender’s duty to register on Aug. 12, 2012, both in Wharton County.
• Christopher Eugene Whatley, 42, of 3818 FM 1299 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 5. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
