CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Axel Rodriguez-Montes, 18, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris. Officers were summoned when a teacher smelled marijuana in a restroom. Rodriguez was found in possession of a vape pen that tested positive for THC. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that day.
Crystal Nicole Garcia, 40, of 111 Stavena in Wharton was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication by an officer patrolling Alamo Park. Processed, Garcia was taken to county jail the next day.
Richard Bustamante Jr., 34, of 1313 Muncy was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, April 20 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone, theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Wright. A handgun was seized in addition to the drugs and Bustamante, the passenger, was arrested. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning.
Richard Hernandez Jr., 17, of 1008 CR 479 West was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, April 20. He was the driver of the vehicle Bustamante had been riding in on Wright. Hernandez was arrested on charges of possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and evading arrest. Processed, he to was transported to the county jail.
Carlos Xavier Aguilar Jr., 22, of 903 Trochta was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, April 22 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Michael Anthony Hebert Jr., 42, of 507 Dunlap was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, April 22 for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Officers stopped Aguilar’s vehicle for a vehicle safety violation. An officer suffered minor injuries while attempting to arrest Hebert. Processed, he was trucked to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $29,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
John Polk III, 23, of 302 E. Strand was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Thursday, April 20 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - assault causing injury. He was taken to county jail.
Michael De Alexander Reyna, 19, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 21 on a WCSO warrant for revoke/modify bonds – assault of a peace officer (two counts), harassment of a public servant and retaliation (three counts). Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
PROPERTY
Thomas Garcia, 45, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 on a Victoria County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft in excess of $750 value after being reported as a suspicious person at the 24/7 food mart, 819 Hoskins Broadway. Later that day, a warrant for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions was served against Garcia. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Luz Elena Carrera, 22, of 5882 CR 405 was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 on a warrant for theft under $750 in value. Processed, she was driven to county jail.
April Michelle Wilson, 23, of 408 Omega was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Thursday, April 20 on a Victoria County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft less than $750 in value as well as local warrants for speeding, no insurance, expired registration and no driver’s license. Stopped for a traffic violation, Wilson was processed and was given a ride to county jail. Once there, she posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A handgun was used to threaten a woman during an incident of family violence in the 400 block of Bluebonnet around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Minor injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A forged check was discovered and turned into police on Wednesday, April 19. The $1,000 check was written sometime between March 30 and April 19.
A dog valued at $4,000 was stolen from a home in the 100 block of West Alfred sometime between Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19.
Shoplifters stole a circular saw and tool kit from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Loss exceeds $400. Another $200 in tools were stolen about 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 and an assortment of baby products valued at less than $300 around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, April 22.
A Tonneau truck bed cover was stolen in the 300 block of South Wharton between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20. Loss is estimated at $800.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
David Lee Alvin Palacios, 29, of 211 Forrest was arrested by deputies at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 for resisting arrest and a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Brooklyn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1415 Barbara was arrested by deputies at 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 21 for resisting arrest and making a false report.
PROPERTY
Maria Reyna Vasquez, 52, of 401 S. Main in Louise was booked at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 on a warrant for theft.
OTHER
Richard Deases, 53, of 571 CR 416 was booked at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 for a parole violation.
Chad Allan Watson, 51, of 405 W. Jackson was booked at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, April 22 on a parole violation.
