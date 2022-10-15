City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Vickie Renee Tupa, 41, of 1112 Alvin was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released later that day.
No arrests have been made yet, but a vape pen was seized on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Xavier Diego Duran, 22, of 56 Wanda Lane was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 for possession of marijuana and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for possession of marijuana by officers dispatched to investigate a vehicle burglary at his home. Processed, Duran was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Threats were made in the 600 block of Lundy around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
A bicycle loaded with a knife and rope was discovered abandoned after residents in 600-block of Cheryl home reported a prowler in their area.
Property
An estimated $400 in items were stolen from a home in the 400 block of Mockingbird around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
More damage was done to the wooden fence at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, between 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Damage was less than $100 this time, but the fence around the park’s maze has apparently become a favorite for those bent on destruction. Anyone who knows anything about this vandalism should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311.
Vandals damaged eight tires in the 500 block of Merchant between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. More than $1,000 damage was done.
Burglars targeted a home on Wanda Lane between 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Three sets of car keys were stolen.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, Weapons
John Ray Jimenez, 48, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested by WCSO at 6:17 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief.
Frank Smithwick II, 49, of 11658 CR 382 in Wharton was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on warrants for indecent assault and indecency with a child (sexual contact).
Property
Eric Joseph Reis, 21, of 6649 Hwy. 35 South in Palacios was arrested by deputies at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 for forgery.
