City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Chase Darren Welfel, 33, of 2608 CR 318 was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 for driving while intoxicated second offense by officers dispatched to a wreck at the intersection of West Norris and Bunton Drive. Processed, Welfel was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Daniela Gonzales, 25, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 2400 block of Meadow Lane. A marijuana-laced cigar and vape pen were seized. Processed, Gonzales was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Van Jason Rozner, 51, of 4669 Hwy. 111 in Midfield was taken into custody by El Campo authorities this week on a warrant for theft less than $740 in value. Rozner has been arrested in Matagorda County on April 22 for an unrelated charge. Scheduled to be released from the jail there, he was instead transferred to local authorities. He stands accused of stealing fuel, propane and a propane torch from United Ag, 907 S. Wharton, on Dec. 21, 2021.
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 311 Greely was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), violating a promise to appear, stopping in roadway, expired driver’s license and no valid driver’s license. She stands accused of stealing about $28 in merchandise from 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, on Aug. 9. Normally a theft of this value would be considered a misdemeanor, but Parker faces felony punishment because of prior bad acts. Processed, she went to county jail the next day.
Other
Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 49, of 1106 W. Wright was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for parole violation – tampering with evidence. He was taken to county jail where a warrant for home burglary was added.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to a wooden fence in the 1000 block of Empire between noon Sunday, Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Burglars stole more than $400 in lawn equipment from a building in the 300 block of Marion between 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. The same building was targeted again either later that day or the next. That time, an assortment of tools was stolen. Loss exceeded $300
An unlocked front door in the 1400 block of Yupon resulted in the loss of $170 cash Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug,. 15 when a burglar came calling.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Marco Acuna Valdez, 40, of 508 Way was booked at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), credit or debit card abuse and theft.
Amanda Glynne York, 32, of 68 Wanda Lane was booked at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for possession of marijuana and misdemeanor there.
Jennie Maria Alamaguer, 44, of S. Patricia Lane in Bloomington, Ind. was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jacqueline Daniel, 25, of 402 Strand was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Sandra Marie Espinosa, 58, of 1310 Lynner was booked at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Other
Ashton Brooke Hatfield, 23, of 1825 Eagle in League City was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for smuggling of persons. Processed, she posted a $7,500 bond and was released the next day.
William Shane Hatfield, 45, of 1451 W. Clayton in Dayton was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for smuggling of persons and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
