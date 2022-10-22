Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 21, of 1302 Rebe Sue in El Campo for assault of a public servant and tampering with evidence on June 25. He allegedly struck a police officer on the same day he stands accused of trying to conceal marijuana from a law enforcement investigation.
• Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine.
Lopez has prior felony convictions for home burglary and burglary of a vehicle on Jan. 24, 2003, home burglary on June 21, 2005, evading arrest with a vehicle and burglary of a moving vehicle on Jan. 22, 2013, all in Wharton County.
• Enereo Loredo, 56, listed as homeless in El Campo, for retaliation on July 27. He allegedly threatened to kill an El Campo police officer.
• Joe Russell Luna, 35, of 1701 N. Richmond, No. 9, in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on May 20. He allegedly broke into a home with the intention of doing a woman harm.
• Harold Lee Matthews, 28, of 117 W. Caney in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 24, 2021. He allegedly used a brick to strike a man in the head, face, chest, ribs and ear.
• Jose Rafael Morales, 25, of 1608 Able in El Campo for family violence on May 6. He allegedly choked a woman.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.