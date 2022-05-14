Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 for possession of a controlled substance after it was discovered the child had a vape pen. Authorities processed the teen via juvenile procedures.
Violence, Weapons
Karly Raean Fitzgerald, 27, of 5596 William in Robstown was served warrants directly at the Wharton County Jail at 9:42 a.m. Friday, May 6 for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She stands accused of being involved in a March 10, 2020 armed robbery on West Correll.
Jose Rafael Morales, 25, of 1608 Able was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday, May 6 for family violence as well as a warrant for no insurance after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Morales was sent to county jail the next morning.
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 35, of 607 Divide was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Sunday, May 8 for deadly conduct. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Divide to investigate a report of gunfire. A shotgun was seized. Processed, Rodriguez was sent to county jail.
Jazmine Renee Rodriguez, 17, of 705 Betty was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 on warrants for fighting and being in possession of alcohol after police were sent to investigate a disturbance at her home. Rodriguez paid fines and was released almost immediately.
Other
Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 49, of 1106 W. Wright was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, May 8 on a parole violation (tampering with evidence). Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Christopher Anthony Hackney, 39, of 303 Klease in Edna was booked into the county jail at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 on a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
City Incidents
Property
More than $500 cash was stolen from the grounds of Pizza Hut, 2348 N. Mechanic, shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
A Dodge Ram was reported stolen from the 700 block of Roth around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Loss is estimated at $15,000.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of harassment coming from the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6.
Family violence was reported in the 500 block of East Third between 11 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 8.
Other
Police are on the hunt for another sex offender who failed to register now. Additional information was not available as of press time.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
John Dylan Comparetto, 29, of 7525 Beard in Needville was arrested by state troopers at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted $33,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ralph McAfee Jr., 38, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana as well as Fort Bend County warrants for family violence causing injury and resisting arrest.
Abbra Danielle Escamilla, 37, of 910 Burdette was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for driving while intoxicated, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired driver’s license.
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, May 12 for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
