Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 30, of 311 Oscar was served a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 while already at the Wharton County Jail.
Jeremy Marquis Earls, 26, of 702 August was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 on a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500 in value. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
OTHER
Jenna Renee Webb, 30, of 301 S. Wharton was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 for evading arrest. Officers went to the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, looking for Webb but, according to the report, discovered Webb had climbed out a window and fled. Police spotted her running not far from the hotel and stopped her. Processed, she was transported to the county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A woman reported an unknown man pointed a gun at her 18-year-old son in the 500 block of South Mechanic shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. There were no injuries.
A pregnant woman was hurt by a man during an incident of family violence in the 1100 block of Thrift around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.
PROPERTY
A $900 Smith & Wesson firearm was stolen from a vehicle parked at the intersection of Lincoln and West Fifth around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Police believe the suspect may have been in possession of narcotics.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
David Jeriah Alejo, 18, of 304 Lundy was booked at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Processed by jail staff, he posted $21,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Eric Ryan Maldonado, 22, of 709 Hoskins Broadway was arrested by deputies at 4:50 a.m. Monday, May 22 for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Daniel David Lopez, 78, of 123 School Road in Boling was arrested by deputies at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 for driving while intoxicated.
Leroy Francisco Longoria, 30, of 415 E. Strand was arrested by deputies at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana. He posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 21, of 310 Lincoln was booked at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 on warrants for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces in a drug free zone and theft of a firearm.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Joel Ryan Flores, 19, of 802 Grace was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $26,000 in bonds and was released Tuesday, May 23.
Donovan Diego Montoya, 18, of 514 S. Mechanic was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. He posted $23,000 and was released May 23.
PROPERTY
James Leon Collins, 54, of 506 Hoskins Broadway was booked at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft under $2,500 value with two or more previous convictions and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Priscilla Caballero Garcia, 50, of 9651 E. Shady in Lyford was arrested by deputies at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 for money laundering in excess of $2,500 and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.