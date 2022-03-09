Court Reports – Pleas

• Jessie Lorenzo Rodriguez, 38, of 708 Lilly in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on eight years probation for the March 12, 2016 crime on the ground he serve 30 days in county jail.
The judge ordered Rodriguez to have an interlock alcohol detection unit on his vehicle, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
Rodriguez was given credit for the full time already served.
• Calvert Spears, 34, of 25 Ave. K in Van Vleck for family violence. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Spears to take anger management classes, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Spears was given credit for the full time already served.
• Celina Marie Vasquez, 38, of 401 Alamo in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on five years probation for the June 8, 2019 crimes on the condition she serve 30 days in county jail.
The judge ordered an interlock alcohol detection device be placed on her vehicle, that she perform 300 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Vasquez received credit for the full time already served.
• Carlos Villarreal Jr., 31, of 1009 Farenthold in El Campo for theft. He was sentenced to 66 days in state jail for the Aug. 24, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Brady Devon Ward, 28, of 7715 Habermacher in Hungerford for evading arrest with a previous conviction. He was placed on four years probation for the Sept. 12, 2018 crime, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• April Michelle Wilson, 22, of 408 Omega in El Campo for theft on July 14, 2020 and possession of a controlled substance on July 30, 2020. She was sentenced to 189 days in state jail for the crimes with credit for the full time served.
Revocations
• Rhonda Denise Bricker, 45, of the Markham RV Park in Markham for possession of a controlled substance.
Her conviction for the March 30, 2020 crime was adjudicated and Bricker was sentenced to 46 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Nitra Lashel Greer, 44, of 306 First in Eagle Lake for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. Her conviction for the Jan. 27 and 29, 2017 crime was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 146 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 35, of 2717 N. Fulton in Wharton for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation for the Aug. 19, 2019 offense was revoked and he was sentenced to 69 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
