Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dora Lee Akins, 45, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Nov. 2. She allegedly attempted to conceal a crack pipe during a police investigation.
• Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 35, of 4408 Herman Brandon, Apt. 36, in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 21. She allegedly had cocaine inside the Wharton County Jail.
• Fabian Cardoza, 56, of 2536 CR 454 in El Campo for criminal mischief on Oct. 11. He allegedly used a sharp object to pierce the pontoons on a boat causing more than $2,500 damage.
Cardoza has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 8, 2008 in Victoria County and June 16, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Jonathan Alexander Castano, 30, of 6614 Whitten in Houston for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Marlon Benavides Castillo, 24, of 21431 Veneto Hill in Katy for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 31. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Leonard Cavins, 40, of 2502 Azalea in Galveston for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 9. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines and a firearm which he attempted to conceal during a police investigation. Having been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm on Jan. 8, 2020 in Harris County, Cavins is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
Cavins also has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on May 19, 2016 in Fort Bend County.
• James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 5. He allegedly stole two bags of mulch from an El Campo store, normally a misdemeanor. As a result of prior theft convictions, however, Collins faces felony punishment if convicted.
Collins has prior felony convictions for theft on Jan. 30, 2020 in Matagorda County, burglary of a building on March 1, 2000 in Matagorda County, forgery on March 29, 2012 and Jan. 29 2018 in Wharton County, and burglary of a building on Jan. 29, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 52, of 439 Wilderness Trail in Wharton for injury to an elderly person on Oct. 21. He allegedly did harm to an elderly woman.
• Martin Deaunta Hayes, 31, of 604 Koym in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on Nov. 3. He allegedly struck a Wharton County jailer in the face.
• Angel Hernandez, 21, of 8736 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 24.
• Shemar Marquez Hudlin, 17, of 404 Mayfield in El Campo for retaliation on March 30. He allegedly used social media to threaten a man reporting a crime.
• Melody Dereese Hudson, 44, of 526 Wilkes in Wharton for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 18. She allegedly had a controlled substance in the Wharton County Jail.
• Gregory Theodore Kemper, 22, of 1527 N. Richmond in Wharton for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 6. Convicted of sexual assault, he allegedly failed to report a change of address.
• Christian Alvarez Lambardo, 26, of 8719 Mickelton in Houston for smuggling of persons on Nov. 2. He allegedly attempted to conceal two people from law enforcement.
• Matthew Santos Lara, 21, of 1003 Delta, No. 15, in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 30. He allegedly had less than a gram of liquid THC oil. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1217 Sam in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine within 1,000 fee of First Class Children’s Center, 1401 MLK, in El Campo.
Lopez also stands accused of being in possession of less than a gram of cocaine on Oct. 3, 2020.
