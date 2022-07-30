Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 45, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on May 23. He stands accused of having more than 4 grams of methamphetamine when he fled from law enforcement.
San Miguel has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County; and Oct. 13, 2020 in Wharton County.
The grand jury also indicted San Miguel for possession of a controlled substance on May 28. He stands accused of having more than 4 grams of methamphetamine on that day as well.
• Joshua Clayton Sumner, 41, of 5726 Trinity in Richmond for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on June 5.
Sumner has prior felony convictions for three counts of aggravated robbery on July 28, 2005 in Harris County.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 44, of 709 College in El Campo for theft under $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 9, 2021. She allegedly stole body wash, dish soap, batteries and other merchandise, normally a misdemeanor. Tyler faces felony punishment, however, due to prior bad acts.
She has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, both in Wharton County.
• Juan Carlos Vargas, 21, of 20130 Apache Gardens in Katy for smuggling of persons on April 6.
• Macauley Tyler Vera, 28, of 2531 CR 356 in El Campo for theft under $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions on March 23. He allegedly stole a Peterbilt truck and trailer.
• Agnes Kunschik Wagner, 70, of 424 Jane in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 17. She allegedly pointed a gun at a man.
• Bruce Allen Yerdon, 32, of 729 FM 442 in Lane City for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 25. He allegedly displayed a knife while threatening to kill a woman.
• Diana Deanna Zurita-Lopez, 36, of 1414 Jennie in El Campo for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on April 13. She allegedly stole cologne and a flashlight, normally a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment because of prior theft convictions in Bastrop and Harris counties.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Zachary Jabe Riley, 45, of 1301 Leveridge in East Bernard for stalking between Feb. 1, 2017 and Feb. 28, 2019. He allegedly repeatedly sent text messages to a woman in an effort to threaten, embarrass and offend her.
A second superseding indictment against Riley was issued for two counts of unlawful interception or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communication around Jan. 11. 2019 and Dec. 27, 2018.
In those cases, he stands accused of accessing another person’s cellular phone and voicemail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.