Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 30, of 525 W. Monseratte in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 6, 2021. He stands accused of shoplifting mouthwash and toothpaste, normally a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment because of prior bad acts.
Garcia has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County as well as a three felony convictions for theft - Nov. 18, 2021 in Fort Bend County and April 14, 2016 and Oct. 18, 2016, both in Wharton County.
The indictment also notes Garcia has prior felony convictions on Feb. 10, 2011 for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building, and forgery and evading arrest with a previous conviction on Aug. 17, 2021, all in Wharton County.
• Paul Garcia, 49, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and forgery on Feb. 24. He stands accused of having more than a gram of methamphetamine on the same day he allegedly forged a $1,500 check.
Garcia has prior felony convictions for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 22, 2018 and June 16, 2016. In a separate grand jury action, Garcia was indicted for two counts of forgery on Jan. 21. He stands accused of forging a $1,602.22 City of El Campo check and one for $722 from a private company.
A third indictment accused him of forgery on Dec. 30, 2021. In that case, he stands accused of trying to forge a $620.22 City of El Campo check.
• Rene Gonzales, 42, of 304 Palm in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 18. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jose Marcelino Guardado, 23, of 403 Alamo for criminal mischief on Dec. 6, 2020. He allegedly destroyed bedroom furniture and a television in a woman’s home.
• Selena Felix Guevara, 26, of 1313 Green in Edna for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 17. She allegedly had more than a gram of a mixture of acetaminophen and hydrocodone barbiturate.
• Sergio Amando Jauquan, 40, of 461 Martha in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21, 2022. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Kenneth Curtis Johnson, 21, of 1514 Able in El Campo for theft on Dec. 31, 2021. He allegedly stole more than $30,000 cash from an El Campo business.
• Shaylen Leray McClain, 26, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for assault of a public servant on March 9. She allegedly bit an El Campo officer on the hand while the officer was trying to make an arrest.
• Abigail Celeste Morales, 27, of 102 Tulipan in San Antonio for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 4. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Daniela Moreno, 26, of 1309 W. Malone in Weslaco for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 9, 2021.
• Rex William Nave, 41, of 108 Crestwood in Victoria for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 12, 2021. He allegedly stole an electric drill, but faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts.
Nave has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony theft convictions on June 26, 2020 (four counts in Wharton County), on April 15, 2020 in Galveston County and Jan. 4, 2021 in Victoria County.
Felony convictions for evading arrest on April 15, 2020 in Galveston County, for cruelty to non-livestock animals torture on June 26, 2020 in Wharton County; and for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4, 2021 in Victoria County.
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 12. She allegedly stole clothing and dishware, but faces felony punishment because of bad acts. Norman has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as two felony theft convictions on May 16, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 26, of 1403 E. Jackson in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled on Feb. 2. She allegedly has more than a gram of an acetaminophen and hydrocodone mix and more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 22, of 2106 Sue in El Campo for family violence on Feb. 22. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 24, of 4910 Edenbourgh in Austin for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 18. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil.
• Jessica Marie Rosales, 36, of 403 Mockingbird in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 25. She allegedly had less than a gram of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as MDMA.
• Talon Malik Sanders, 20, of 1929 FM 2614 in Eagle Lake for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 6. He allegedly used a baseball bat to strike a man.
• Barrette Earl Sardinea II, 29, of 218 N. Houston in Wharton for assault of a public servant for March 2. He allegedly struck a Wharton police officer on the face and head while the officer was attempting to arrest him.
• Donald Lee Sonnier Jr., 52, of 313 Johnson Ave. in Palacios for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 6. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman threatening her with harm.
Sonnier has a prior felony convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 10, 1993 in Matagorda County.
• Natalie Renee Taylor, 39, of 520 N. Rust in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 26. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a woman and then proceeded to punch her in the face.
• Joe Anthony Tovar, 39, of 14637 FM 1489 in Orchard for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and attempted to conceal it from a police investigation.
• Marco Acuna Valdez, 39, of 1408 N. Wharton in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 20. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC edibles and cocaine.
• Alexis Hope Vick, 23, of 1612 CR 239 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
