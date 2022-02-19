Court Reports - Indictments

(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Joseph Joe McMillian, 40, of 519 Lily in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 11, 2021. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, in El Campo.
McMillian has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and two counts of sexual assault of a child on June 22, 2001, three counts of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register for life on June 12, 2008, and burglary of a building and theft of material (metals) on Feb. 16, 2012. All crimes took place in Wharton County.
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 6, 2018. She allegedly stole a slow cooker, stock pot and other groceries, but faces felony punishment due to her past history.
Norman has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions (Brazoria and Wharton counties) as well as two felony convictions for theft on May 16, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Michael Anthony Pena, 34, of 159 Greendale in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 26, 2021. He allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Felicia Salinas, 28, of 719 Mile I Half North in Weslaco for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and four counts of endangering a child on Nov. 12, 2021. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine in the proximity of four children.
• Lindsey Leanne Stewart, 45, of 1212 N. Pecan in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Nov. 21, 2021.
The grand jury also indicted Stewart for assault against the elderly on Nov. 22, 2021. She stands accused of striking an elderly woman about the head.
Stewart has a prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 2, 2008 in Wharton County.
• Christopher Jamel Taylor, 30, of 1301 Kingston, Unit B, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 13, 2021. He allegedly had less than a gram of a methamphetamine.
• Jorge Luis Teran, 25, of 2205 S. Closner in Edinburg for smuggling of persons on Nov. 18, 2021. He allegedly tired to hide three people from law enforcement.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 44, of 709 College in El Campo for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. She allegedly stole cosmetics and personal hygiene items on May 31, 2021; body wash, batteries and other items on March 17, 2021; and body wash on June 6, 2021, but faces felony charges due to her past history.
Tyler has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County.
• Scott Michael Valcik, 42, of 218 N. Houston in Wharton for retaliation on Nov. 24, 2021. He stands accused of threatening to kill a Wharton County jailer.
Valcik has a prior felony conviction for assault causing injury on March 11, 2020 in Brazos County.
• Kevin Wayne Waddy, 49, of 1021 Pecan Valley in Wharton for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 5, 2021. Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Waddy is required to register.
