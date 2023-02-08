CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
An El Campo Middle School student was arrested for having a narcotic-loaded vape pen on campus, 4010 FM 2765, around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Two other vape pens were seized on the El Campo High School campus, 600 W. Norris, the same day.
Deltric Deshawn Fowler, 45, of 5802 Hirondel in Houston was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped on U.S. 59 South. Processed, Fowler was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding along with warrants for driving while license invalid, displaying an expired buyer’s tag, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Oneil was stopped in the 1900 block of Wayne for a traffic violation. About 4 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe were seized. Processed, Oneil was taken to county jail.
Abundio Lopez Delarosa, 64, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for driving while intoxicated after officers found his pickup stuck in a muddy ditch in the 2200 block of North Wharton. Processed, he was moved to county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Bianca Marie Arriaga, 31, of 501 W. Willow Lane in Wharton was arrested by 8:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 on warrants for assault by contact and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was held 48 hours and released 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Camilo Guzman Hernandez, 40, of 811 Burdette was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for family violence causing injury following a disturbance at his home. Processed, Hernandez was shipped to county jail.
PROPERTY
Aayiah Montiare Thompson, 20, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for evading arrest and theft under $100 after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart, 3413 West Loop.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A threat was reportedly issued in the 1600 block of Able around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 1400 block of Yupon on Jan. 3. The crime wasn’t reported until Friday, Feb. 3. No information was available on the items stolen.
El Campo police are investigating a report of checks stolen in the mail sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb. 3. Additional information was not available as of press time.
A camera was stolen in the 200 block of West Hillje at some point between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Loss is estimated at $250.
A case of fraud was reported between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. Officers were still gathering basic details on the crime reported Friday.
Thieves stole two electric bicycles from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Loss is estimated at $600.
Burglars broke a glass door at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The two suspects “attempted to break into the Eco Phone trade in machine,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. “They did damage to the machine, but were unable to get anything out of it.” Unsuccessful in their endeavor, the two fled.
