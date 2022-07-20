City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Monavee Davis-Garcia, 44, of 1393 CR 406 was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday, July 18 for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a dangerous drug along with warrants for violating the leash law, failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination and violating a promise to appear by officers dispatched to a complaint at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Methamphetamines and prescription drugs were seized. Processed, Davis was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Catherine Ann Sless, 36, of 211 First in Louise was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated after officers spotted her vehicle driving without headlights in the 600 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Demarcus Depree Williams, 24, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 4 a.m. Sunday, July 17 on warrants for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, violating a promise to appear (two counts), no insurance, criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury. Williams was arrested by officers investigating the report of a disturbance with a gun involved in the 600 block of West Second. They found Williams in a vehicle nearby and seized a pistol. In relation to the West Second disturbance, he was charged with family violence causing injury. Processed, Williams was taken to county jail.
Violence, Weapons
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 23, of 602 Merchant was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Friday, July 15 on sheriff’s department warrants for probation violation – resisting arrest, family violence, violating a protective order, family violence causing injury and local warrants for violating a promise to appear (two counts) and public intoxication. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
Property
Michael George Bauer Jr., 37, of 1403 E. Jackson, Wharton, was booked directly into the county jail at 3:25 p.m. Friday, July 15 on warrants for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and forgery (two counts). At the jail, Bauer’s address is listed at 203 Crowell in Wharton. Other charges Bauer faces includes burglary of a building, evading arrest, criminal trespass, four additional counts of forgery and one more count of theft.
Other
Alvin Caesar, 42, of 810 McGrew was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 14 on warrants for running a flashing red light and no insurance along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Garland Dwain Cavit, 57, listed as address unknown, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Monday, July 18 on a warrant for failing to follow sex offender registration requirements. He was booked directly into the county jail. At the jail, Cavit’s address is listed as the El Campo Inn.
City Incidents
Violence, Weapons
Police are investigating two reports of harassment coming in Thursday, July 14.
A report of a child harmed came in around 11 a.m. Friday, July 15. Additional details were not available as of press time.
Property
A window air-conditioning unit, trailer tire, bicycle and saw were stolen from the 1400 block of East Jackson between July 3 and 17. Loss exceeds $500.
About $200 in food was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
A report of identity theft came in around 2 p.m. Friday, July 15. Loss exceeds $200.
Three pairs of Gucci tennis shoes were reported stolen on Serena Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Loss is less than $200.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 400 block of Lincoln around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17. A Ford Taurus sustained $3,000 damage.
Burglars targeted a building in the 1200 block of West Norris around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Lawn equipment and tools were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,500.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alberto Daniel Lee, 27, of 74 Dattner in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 8:59 p.m. Saturday, July 16 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Juston Anthony Harris, 30, of 253 Reeves in Lufkin was arrested by deputies at 1:01 p.m. Sunday, July 17 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 31, of 602 Merchant was booked at 2:08 p.m. Sunday, July 17 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Luis Angel Sanchez, 35, of 510 First, Trailer 4, in Sealy was arrested by WCSO at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Violence, Weapons
Josiah Nathaniel Perez, 18, of 404 E. West was booked at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, minor in possession of a tobacco and violating promise to appear.
Lurkesha Lynette Baugh, 40, of 1217 Kingston, Unit B, in Wharton was booked at 6:02 a.m. Friday, July 15 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts) and a single count of family violence causing injury.
Collin Dwayne Houston, 24, of 217 E. Mulberry in Hungerford was booked at 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 15 on warrants for aggravated assault causing serious injury, retaliation and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
Dasia Kyree Miller, 19, of 145 Spruce in Louise was booked at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, July 16 on warrants for harassment and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Processed, she posted $1,000 in bond and was released the same day.
Richard Rivera Jr, 35, of 400 Louis in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, July 16 for assault of a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of failure to identify.
Property
Miguel Angel Martinez Lopez, 22, of 808 Erin was booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 on two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
