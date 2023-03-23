Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Peadoso Peter Alameda III, 23, of 813 Olive in Wharton for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He was placed on two years probation for the April 17, 2013 crime and ordered to comply with sex offenders’ regulations.
• Eric Enoc Balderas, 23, of 905 Franklin in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, on Dec. 12, 2019. He was placed on one year deferred probation, ordered to attend a drug offender education program, perform 40 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $1,682 in bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Balderas if he is able to complete all terms.
• Justan Allan Barnhart, 32, listed as homeless in Wharton, for burglary of a building. He was placed on three years probation for the Jan. 8 crime on the grounds he serve 51 days in county jail. The judge also fined Barnhart $150, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and take an anti-theft course as well as pay $220 restitution.
Barnhart was given credit for the full time already served.
• Desmond Deshawn Holmes, 44, of 217 W. Pecan in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years probation for the Jan. 23, 2022 offense, must attend a Substance Abuse Felons program, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $1,200 fine.
• Jacob Moreno, 18, of 1303 Lynner in El Campo for attempt to take a weapon away from a police officer on March 1, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.
• Nathen Joaquin Muniz, 23, of 864 Greystone Circle in Alamo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 16, 2022 crime, ordered to attend licensed chemical dependency counseling, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Casey Nicole Newman, 36, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 2, 2022 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 5, 2022. She was placed on six years probation, ordered to attend a drug offender education program, to perform 400 hours community service, pay a $400 fine and $480 in bond fees in arrears.
• Harley Davidson Oswalt, 30, of 8331 FM 1301 in Boling for abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 15, 2022 crime, ordered to attend anger management classes, undergo an alcohol/drug evaluation, perform 120 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Sergio Sepeda, 19, of 1096 CR 306 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the Sept. 9, 2022 infraction, ordered to perform 60 hours community service, to attend licensed chemical dependency counseling and pay an $200 fine.
• Ray Sosa, 59, of 918 N. Liberty in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 22 and Sept. 7, 2019, and tampering with evidence on Dec. 1, 2020. He was placed on seven years probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 300 hours community service, take a drug offenders education program and anti-theft course as well as pay $777.64 restitution.
• Dustin Roy Young, 37, of 509 Atlantic in Boling for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on five years probation for the Sept. 4, 2022 crime. The judge also ordered Young to abide by standard DWI requirements including the placement of an Interlock alcohol level monitoring device on his vehicle, and to pay a $1,200 fine.
Revocations
• Tyrese Eugene Holmes, 24, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora for criminal mischief. His conviction for the Nov. 9, 2017 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to six months in state jail with credit for 47 days already served.
• Danny Keith Jackson Jr., 34, of 834 S. Vine in Tyler for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the April 15, 2019 offense was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 180 days in state jail with credit for 158 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.