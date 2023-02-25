CITY Arrests
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Taya Lefaye Hearse, 20, of 201 S. Liberty was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 500 block of North Mechanic for a traffic violation. Officers seized two vape pens, marijuana cigars, rolling machines, bongs and a pipe from the vehicle. Processed, Hearse was moved to county jail the next morning.
Raelie Lynn Garcia, 17, of 706 Ave. I was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone while on the high school campus, 600 W. Norris. Two vape pens were seized. Processed, Garcia was transferred to the county jail.
Za’riyah Jazell Rodriguez, 17, of 1912 Wayne was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (El Campo High School). She was arrested in the same incident as Garcia and stands accused of having possession of the vape pens. Processed, Rodriguez was shipped to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the 200 block of Avenue B between Feb. 13 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. A .38 Special Smith & Wesson, holster and ammunition were stolen. Loss exceeds $800.
Police are investigating a case of identity theft involving a child’s identity being used for a job application this week.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Nicole Barraz-Saucedo, 46, of 1253 Tyler in Corpus Christi was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Francisco Javier Avalos, 20, of 1105 First in Louise was booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 on Refugio County warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a single count of possession of child pornography.
Reginald Craig Ephran II, 23, of 515 Branch in Wharton was booked at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for two warrants for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at an individual.
Ira Joseph Gardner Jr., 20, of 1408 Shady Oak in Wharton was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat.
Larasha Rene Felder, 39, of 103 Sinclair in Boling was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of child endangerment, single counts of resisting arrest and terroristic threat.
PROPERTY
Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCowan, 25, of 911 E. Hillje was booked at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 on warrants for home burglary with the intent to commit another felony and theft under $750 in value. Processed, he posted $55,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Sergio Saldana, 30, of 2204 S. 26th in McAllen was booked at 11:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 on an Hidalgo County warrant for theft under $500 Enhanced. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released.
