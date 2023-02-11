CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
An El Campo High School student was arrested on campus, 600 W. Norris, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 for possession of a controlled substance. Five vapes were seized, four of which are believed to contain THC. Another non-narcotic vape pen was seized from a different student on the campus around the same time.
Jaime R. Rodriguez, 41, of 7719 Northfolk Hallow Lane in Richmond was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 for driving while intoxicated second offense along with warrants for driving while license invalid, speeding, violating a promise to appear and a Fort Bend County warrant failure to appear. Rodriguez was found by officers dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch in the 400 block of North Wharton. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
PROPERTY
Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickson was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 on a warrants for burglary of a vehicle and of a habitation. Processed, she was moved to the county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
An estimated $500 cash was stolen via unauthorized credit or debit card use in the 500 block of Lundy on Feb. 3.
Vandals targeted a Ford F-150 pickup in the 600 block of Divide sometime between 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Damage is estimated at $500.
A tote, comforter, underwear and cleaning products were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Loss is less than $200.
Shots were fired in the 700 block of Cotton around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police are hunting a suspect who fled from the scene in a vehicle.
A threat issued on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 is under investigation.
Forged documents were discovered at NewFirst National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, in a crime that took place in January.
A hit-and-run was reported on North Wharton street near the intersection of Jackson around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two vehicles sustained damage estimated collectively at $10,000.
A thief stole a wheelchair from an elderly person sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Anyone who has any knowledge of this crime is urged to contact police 979-543-54311 immediately.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jacob Ryan Benavides, 28, of 6628 Hwy. 359 in Alice was arrested by state troopers at 12:29 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted an $18,000 bond and was released the next day.
Margarette Hope McMillian, 35, of 914 N. Liberty was arrested by WCSO at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Amie Helen Airrington, 48, of 923 Kemp in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana. Processed, Airrington posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
Abundio Lopez Delarosa, 64, of 1014 E. Calhoun, Trailer 4, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Salvador Salas, 30, of 30826 E. Fernando in Rio Hondo was arrested by WCSO at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Avery Dawayne Hargrove, 30, of Lucky Charms Avenue in Kendleton was arrested by deputies at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 for assault of a public servant.
Camilo Guzman Hernandez, 40, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for family violence causing injury.
Timothy Isaiah Rubalcaba, 25, of 3306 Cypress Landing Court in Rosenberg was arrested by deputies at 5:58 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 for family violence with injury.
Miguel Angel Solis, 31, of 3831 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 for family violence. Processed, he posted a bond and was released Monday, Feb. 6.
PROPERTY
Aalyiah Montiare Thompson, 20, of 1415 W. Norris, Apt. L-101, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for evading arrest and misdemeanor theft. Processed, she posted $2,000 in bonds and was released.
