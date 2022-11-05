City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Teresa Ann Salazar, 50, of 405 S. Washington was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers investigating a wreck in the 3500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Anthony Lee Perez, 20, of 705 Marionette was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for possession of marijuana as well as local warrants for no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers spotted him walking in the roadway on South Wharton, talked with him and discovered the outstanding warrants. Processed, he was taken to county jail later that morning.
Violence, Weapons
Darren Ja’mar Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child based on alleged actions with an under aged girl. Processed, he went to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lundy around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 and back to the same location less than an hour later.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, was the site of a disturbance around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 400 block of East Watt around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. A Goose neck trailer sustained unspecified damage.
The rear window of a vehicle parked at Collins Music Center, 706 W. Jackson, was damaged around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Loss exceeds $300.
A Columbia Cruiser bicycle was stolen from a location in the 800 block of Roberts sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Loss is estimated at $300.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ramsey Muhammed Hayyatt, 27, listed as homeless in Wharton, was booked at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 on a warrant for marijuana possession.
Christopher Gabriel Guerra, 26, of 4306 Cavazos in Mission was arrested by deputies at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for money laundering less than $30,000. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was let go the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Darrell Brooks, 58, of 8122 Marcy in Houston was arrested by deputies at 3:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christopher Paul Zahler, 38, of 5794 Heron in Buda was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 for resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released Monday, Oct. 31.
Joshua Jesse Garcia, 20, of 305 Victoria in Louise was arrested by WCSO for making silent or abusive calls to 9-1-1. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Henry Lee Stevens, 35, of 202 School in Boling was booked at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing injury.
Jessie Ybarra, 30, listed as homeless in Wharton, was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft and marijuana possession. By 7:13 p.m. the same day a charge of assault of a public servant was added and the next morning at 8 a.m. Kleberg County warrants for aggravated robbery, home burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, causing reckless bodily injury to a child/elderly or disable person and bail jumping were added.
Manny Richard Gaona, 37, of 501 Lundy was arrested by WPD at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Tuyen Bui, 58, listed as homeless in Wharton, was arrested by deputies at 9:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
