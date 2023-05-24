Wharton County
Grand Jury
Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ronald Jerome Cunningham, 41, of 5914 Riley in Corpus Christi for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 27. He allegedly had less than a gram each of methamphetamine and THC oil.
• Andrew Delarosa, 20, of 1302 Eveline in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram of THC oil, on March 8.
• Minerva Deluna, 35, of 204 Ave. I in El Campo for assault of a peace officer on March 5. She allegedly punched and kicked an El Campo police officer while that officer was attempting to arrest her.
• Alfred Roy Escamilla, 27, of 1275 CR 408 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on March 12.
• Bayron Jose Ferrufino-Rivera, 31, of 213 Railroad in Hungerford for theft of a firearm on March 13.
• Raelie Lynn Garcia, 17, of 706 Ave. I in El Campo for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Feb. 23. She allegedly had THC oil while being held in the Wharton County Jail.
Garcia was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in a drug free zone on Feb. 22. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
• Thomas Garcia Sr., 46, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on April 15. He allegedly stole less than $2,500 cash.
Garcia has two misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County as well as felony convictions for compelling prostitution for force or threat on Dec. 3, 1997 and home burglary on June 10, 2018, both in Wharton County.
• Ira Joseph Gardner, 21, of 1408 Shady Oak in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat on Jan. 29. He allegedly used his vehicle to ram another one occupied by one man and threatened to do a person harm.
• James Guy Garner, 58, of 206 N. Orange in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on April 2. He allegedly had more than a gram of ampetamine and dextroamphetamine.
Garner has prior felony convictions for two counts of endangering a child and one count of family violence with injury - continuous violence against a family on June, 24, 2010 in Wharton County; and a single count of possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 8, 2016 in Austin County.
• Rene Gonzales Jr., 43, of 304 Palm in El Campo for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 5, 2022.
• Rico Casanova Gonzales, 28, of 512 W. Burleson in Wharton for robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm on March 7. He allegedly used a stolen firearm to rob a person.
Convicted of family violence with a previous conviction on April 16, 2020, Gonzales is prohibited having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Wayne Buford Hatton, 55, of 1301 Fred for possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine on April 1, 2023.
Hatton has four prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 26, 2021.
• Taya Lefaye Hearse, 20, of 201 Liberty in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Steven Terry Henry Jr., 37, of 12600 Dunlap in Houston for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 23, 2022.
Henry has prior vehicle burglary on March 5, 2013 and Aug. 9, 2018, both misdemeanors in Harris County, and felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 6, 2017 and Nov. 20, 2014, and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 23, 2015, all in Harris County.
• Richard Hernandez, 45, of 304 Lundy in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram of crack cocaine, on March 31.
• Alexander James Hollingsworth, 22, of 4313 CR 311 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram of THC oil, on March 8.
