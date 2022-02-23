Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Selena Felix Guevara, 28, of 1313 Green in Edna was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 possession of a controlled substance along with warrants for failure to appear, failure to drive in a single lane, no valid driver’s license and Jackson County warrant for theft from an elderly person with previous convictions. Officers seized a small amount of pills. Processed, Guevara was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 24, of 4910 Edenbourgh Lane in Austin was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 for possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to the Shot Spot, 909 S. Mechanic. Officers seized vapes, pipes and other paraphernalia. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $17,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ross Martinez Jr., 23, of 5126 E. Fifth in Katy was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a dangerous drug along with a Llano County warrant for failure to appear – possession of marijuana. Martinez was initially stopped for a traffic violation. Officers seized a scale, grinder, marijuana and other substances. Processed, Martinez was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, Martinez posted $21,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Kimberly Ann Schulze, 43, of 8798 CR 303 in Louise was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, for misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction. She stands accused of shoplifting. Processed, Schulze was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released.
Ray Martinez Flores, 40, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 in Sugar Land on a local warrant for misdemeanor theft with previous convictions.
Jose Olividio Lopez, 44, of 1449 Prosperity was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 for being involved in a hit-and-run. He was allegedly involved in a collision on the grounds of Ritz Drive Inn No. 1, 602 S. Mechanic, around 9:30 p.m. that same night. Processed, Lopez was shipped to county jail. At the jail, his name is listed as Jose Ovidio Lopez-Hernandez.
Violence, weapons
Ryder Nat Garcia, 30, of 1101 Ave. F was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for terroristic threat. Processed, Garcia was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Nicolas Ortiz Jr., 35, of 1306 Thrift was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for two counts of contempt of court - child support and a single count of probation violation - displaying a fictitious license plate along with a local warrant for driving while license invalid. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted $7,470 in bonds and was released.
Jon Eric Barker, 45, of 201 Ave. F was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 on warrants for burning trash, violating a promise to appear, no liability insurance, expired registration and driving while license invalid. He was processed in city court.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars entered an unsecured home on Serena Drive taking a gaming system and its accessories. Loss exceeds $700.
A Smith & Wesson handgun and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Loss exceeds $400.
Bacon, rib-eye steaks and sausage was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Loss exceeds $200.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Lopez Castro, 23, of 15403 W. Antone in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle along with Harris County warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and family violence.
Odalys Ramirez Trejo, 21, of 1084 CR 479 was arrested by WCSO at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 for driving while intoxicated and failure to report striking a fixture or landscaping on a roadway.
Damian Benson James West Jr., 21, of 9214 Portal in Houston was arrested by deputies at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 for possession of a controlled substance.
Sergio Amado Jauquan, 40, of 461 Martha Jane was arrested by deputies at 3:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Debreeana Shantelle Lemons, 26, of 1506 Bravo was arrested at 6:59 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, she posted at $1,500 bond and was release the same day.
Leonel Luna, 20, of 4175 CR 387 was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on two warrants for theft, one in Wharton County and one from Harris County. He posted $1,110 in bonds and was released the next day.
