City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joe Luis Lopez, 25, of 613 Correll in Wharton was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped him in the 1400 block of East Jackson. A THC cartridge was seized. Processed, Lopez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released Nov. 19.
Steven Chase Yatsko, 29, of 362 Queenstown in Houston was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 for theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a Glock handgun were seized. Processed, Yatsko was taken to county jail the next day. He posted $15,200 in bonds and was released.
Clinton Lee Frankum, 49, of 909 Ave. C was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of South Mechanic. More than a gram of methamphetamine was seized along with a glass pipe. Processed, Frankum was shipped to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 20, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on a warrant for sexual assault. Processed, Garcia was moved to county jail. Once there, he posted a $40,000 bond and was released.
Property
Hilliard Maldonado Gonzalez Jr., 56, of 312 W. Delmas in Wharton was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on a warrant for theft and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - burglary of a habitation. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of family violence in the 200 block of West Sixth around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Injuries were reported.
Another case of family violence, this one without injury, was reported in the 600 block of Main around 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Property
A vandal reportedly cut the lock on an out-of-service water meter in the 900 block of Avenue C resulting in $717.69 damage and water use between Sept. 29 and when it was discovered Friday, Nov. 18.
A burglar struck in the 300 block of South Washington sometime between Nov. 4 and 17 stealing a $250 push mower of unknown make.
A shoplifter made off with about $200 in merchandise at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around noon Saturday, Nov. 19.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jessica Lee Gonzalez, 39, of 366 E. Castillo in Salineo was arrested by 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for money laundering in excess of $2,500.
Angelica Maria Leyva, 31, of 749 W. Chester in Corpus Christi was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted an unspecified amount and was released.
Violence, weapons
Gilbert Ray Cavozos, 35, of 621 S. Daughty in Rockport was booked at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on a bench warrant for robbery.
Lisa Carmelle Craig, 58, of 1122 Morris in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for terroristic threat and resisting arrest.
Alexis Ramirez, 23, of 7025 Linden in Houston was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 for unlawful possession of a firearm. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Michael Cuestas, 39, of 730 Norman in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:24 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other
Columbus Eric Johnson, 58, of 429 CR 249 in Wharton was booked at 5:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 for violation of parole. Processed, he was released the same day.
