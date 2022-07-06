Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Garrett Nicholas Amman, 28, of 12527 Ravensway in Cypress for theft of a firearm on July 18, 2019, and forgery against an elderly victim (two counts) on June 26, 2020.
Amman was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 179 days in county jail. The judge also fined Amman $2,000 and ordered him to perform 400 hours community service, attend a drug education program and other classes, and forfeit firearms.
The judge granted Amman credit for 63 days already served.
• Terence Bunch, 31, of 601 Correll in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 24 and May 16, 2021. He was sentenced to a concurrent 12 years in prison for the crime with credit for 98 days served.
The judge also adjudicated Bunch’s convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 30 and June 2, 2017 and sentenced him to a concurrent 12 years in prison with credit for 103 days served.
• James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 5, 2021, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 29, 2021 and March 2. He was sentenced to 10 months in state jail with credit for 129 days already served.
• Audrey Marie Gebara, 41, of 536 Agnes in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone on Nov. 11, 2021. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for 233 days already served.
• Eldrick Darnell Gonzales, 32, of 1805 N. Valders in Angleton for theft on Feb. 14, 2019 and forgery on May 8, 2018. He was sentenced to three years in county jail with credit for 541 days already served.
• Darius Jamar Gray, 35, of 919 CR 123 in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 9, 2020, April 15, 2021, and Nov. 22, 2021; and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 30, 2021. He was placed on 10 years probation on the condition he serve 151 days in county jail and enroll in a Substance Abuse for Felons treatment program.
Gray received credit for the full jail time already served.
The judge also ordered Gray to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Lonnie Chad Grumbles, 49, of 3109 15th in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 159 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Hector Hernandez, 41, of 1312 CR 239 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated on April 24, 2021, possession of a controlled substance on April 20, 2020 and May 19; and terroristic threat against a peace officer and delivery of a controlled substance on May 19. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for 254 days already served.
• Raylan Kaine Melancon, 33, of 11906 Morvan Court in Aledo for possession of a controlled substance on May 16, 2020. He was placed on four years probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and take classes.
• Casey Lee Molina, 38, of 301 Hoover in Edna for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 29, 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for 419 days served.
• Hannah Alexis Oertling, 27, of 3845 Janet Lane in Lake Charles, La. for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 1, 2021. She was placed on three years deferred probation, ordered to pay a $500 fine and perform 60 hours community service.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Oertling if she is able to complete all terms.
• Marylynn Reyes, 33, of 6470 Mobile Home Blvd. in Brownsville for firearm smuggling on Nov. 16, 2020. She was put on three years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 100 hours community service.
• Ron Michael Schlueter, 55, of 309 Shaw in Fredericksburg for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in state jail for the Jan. 22 crime with credit for 157 days served.
• Walter Jones Soderquist, 60, of 1010 Breezy Lane in Wharton for driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 18 months probation and an interlock breath test device will be placed on his vehicle. The judge also ordered Soderquist to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Jaidan Dupree Knight-Thorton, 21, of 120 N. Cloud in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 20, 2019, and burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm on Feb. 29, 2019; firearm theft on Jan. 3, 2020; and home burglary on Feb. 7, 2020 He was sentenced collectively to three years in prison with credit for 819 days served. The judge also ordered Thorton to pay $1,975 restitution.
