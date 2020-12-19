City Arrests
Property
Mark Anthony Garcia, 29, listed as homeless in Rosenberg was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing less than $25 in food from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Dec. 11, but faces a felony charge due to past theft convictions. Garcia was being held at the El Campo Police Headquarters on charges of evading arrest, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft with two or more previous convictions at the time. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Jayden Bonifacio Barefield, 26, of 437 Fourth in Yorktown was arrested at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 on a warrant for injury to a child. He stands accused of neglecting a child on East Watt on Nov. 10. Already at the county jail, Barefield was processed there.
Domannick Alexander Edison, 22, of 107 N. Market in Louise was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 on a warrant for assault causing injury. He stands accused of using a knife during a fight at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, on Dec. 12. Already at the county jail, Edison was processed there. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A Kimber Micro .380 was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Quail Hollow between June 26 and July 24. The crime was not reported until Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 300 block of East Watt around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Two handguns – a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber and a Springfield XD 9 mm – were taken. Loss is estimated at $700.
Two flashlights, a $200 pair of sunglasses and small amount of cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Able between 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Loss is less than $300.
Burglars took three watches, two knifes and a Air Force jacket from a vehicle packed in the 1200 block of Williams between 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Loss exceeds $1,600.
A Hyundai key fob and small amount of cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Lilly between 12:30 and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Loss exceeds $550.
Police are investigating a home burglary in the 500 block of East Correll between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. A television, gaming equipment, small safe and cash were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a person who was reportedly harassed on Walnut Street between Dec. 6 and 16.
A fight was reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Other
Three people were arrested for public intoxication around 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Greek Brothers, 133 S. Mechanic.
Tobacco or e-cigarette products were seized at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
David Lorrenzo Villarreal, 40, of 6727 Gwenyth in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Steven Domingo Sanchez, 34, of 3 Serena was booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Wayne Burford Hatton, 53, of 1426 Prosperity was arrested by Wharton Police at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Other
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 21, of 707 Cheryl was booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 for engaging in organized criminal activity.
