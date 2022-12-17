Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Evelin Yaneth Ramirez, 41, of 6718 Rowan in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 5, 2021 offense.
The judge also ordered Ramirez to pay a $500 fine, take a drug offenders education course and obtain counseling.
• Bryan James Rodriguez, 25, of 122 Delmas in Wharton for sexual assault of a child. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Feb. 8, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Rodriguez to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 400 hours community service, register as a sex offender and abide by the regulations, obtain counseling and avoid all contact with his 15-year-old victim.
• Matthew Robert Sanchez, 25, of 409 Wells in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1 and cruelty to non-livestock animals on Sept. 9, 2021. He was placed on five years probation for the infractions on the grounds he serve 47 days in county jail. Sanchez was also ordered to perform 120 hours community service, undergo a drug evaluation and get counseling.
The plea agreement recognized 47 days served in county jail.
• Erick Dewayne Sanders, 40, of 4122 Jornes in Houston for evading arrest with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to 63 days in county jail for the July 18, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Barrette Earl Sardinea, 30, of 218 N. Houston in Wharton for assault of a public servant. On March 2, he struck a Wharton police officer in the face and about the head during an arrest attempt. Sardinea was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 259 days already served.
The judge also ordered Sardinea to avoid all contact with his victim.
• Norman Lee Shelton, 61, of 707 E. Loma Vista in Victoria for attempt to avoid sex offender registration requirements, a Class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 5, 2021. He was placed on one year probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 30 hours community service.
• James Barnett Thompson, 64, of 1527 N. Richmond Road, Unit 215, in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 6, 2020 and June 28. The judge placed Thompson on five years probation, ordered him to pay a $500 fine, perform 250 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Henry Lee Stevens, 35, of 206 School in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The judge placed Stevens on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 180 days in jail for the July 27, 2020 crime.
Stevens used a rifle as a club, hitting a woman on the arm.
The judge also ordered Stevens to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 250 hours community service and avoid all contact with his victim.
Stevens received credit for the full time already served.
• Khalid Rashawn Tubbs, 19, of 5350 Aeropark, Unit 1501, of Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Sept. 29 infraction on the grounds he served 47 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Tubbs $1,000 and ordered him to perform 120 hours community service.
Tubbs received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Bethany Marie Welch, 24, of 4323 CR 141 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 20 and two counts of burglary of a habitation on June 20. Welch was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 162 days already served.
• Stanley Todd Wofford, 42, of 4901 Misty Lane, Apt. 509, in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2020. He was placed on deferred probation, fined $1,000, ordered to perform 200 hours community service, obtain counseling and take a drug offender education programs.
Revocation
• Abelino Medina Jr., 36, of 1202 Sam in El Campo for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the Jan. 8, 2018 and Feb. 3, 2020 crimes were revoked and he was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 268 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.