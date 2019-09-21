City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adame Rodriguez Olvera, 46, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 500 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Nicholas Juan Garcia, 37, of 107 Vasa was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 on warrants for bond forfeiture - criminal mischief, no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear, public intoxication and failure to identify. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Robert Charles Horelica, 39, of 507 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing two Instant Pots from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Sept. 13. Horelica was booked directly into the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Davonte Dupree Jones, 21, of 709 College was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of using a knife to threaten a person in the 100 block of East Correll on Aug. 28. Processed, Jones was transferred to county jail. Once there, a warrant for family violence was served against him. Jones posted $10,614 in bonds and was released the same day.
Elia Lopez, 32, of 234 Candy was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 on a warrant for her role in an accident causing injury. She stands accused of a Sept. 6 crash in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Officers issued citations this week for two school fights, one at the high school and the other at the middle school. No injuries were reported.
City Incidents
Property
An unspecified amount of hemp was stolen from Highlife Novelty & Tobacco, 1268 N. Mechanic, on Monday, Sept. 16.
Four fishing poles were stolen from a vehicle parked at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Loss is estimated at $800.
A $20,000 RTVX Kubota utility vehicle was stolen from Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59, between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 after thieves cut through a fence. Damage to the fence is estimated at $500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a fight in Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Handguns were used to threaten a man attacked by a group of unknown men in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 22, of 802 Grace was arrested by Wharton police at 2:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 on a parole violation for having a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.
Mario Alberto Martinez, 28, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 for possession of a controlled substance.
Hector Hugo Serna Jr., 20, of 5732 Tecuan, Apt. 2, in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers at 11:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 for possession of marijuana.
Martin Rodriguez Velazquez, 52, of 433 Hatton Road in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 11:11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 for driving while intoxicated.
Domnique Anthony Williams, 22, of 11171 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license.
Wayne Burford Hatton, 52, of 1426 Prosperity was arrested by WCSO at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Chrystal Angel Abelar, 26, of 1505 Charlie was booked at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a warrant for possession of marijuana. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Martin Alexander Martinez, 32, of 1449 Ruth was booked at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 on a Jackson County warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
