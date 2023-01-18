COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Andrew Ray Catete, 30, of 506 E. Calhoun was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Dejone Arielle Jackson, 19, of 929 W. Cartwright in Mesquite was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for possession of marijuana and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Halie Edteas Thompson, 39, of 929 W. Cartwright in Mesquite was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for marijuana possession and no driver’s license.
Cody Ray Caldera, 25, of 908 1/2 Heights was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 for tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jesus Lopez III, 26, of 803 Old Wharton Road, Lot 8, in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Processed, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickson was booked at 11:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Andrew Delarosa Jr., 20, of 1302 Eveline was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Kendall Lauren Lout, 19, of 1201 FM 1160 in Louise was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for marijuana possession.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jamal Tyrone Brown, 46, of 1185 Olivia was booked at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on warrants for assault of a pregnant person, family violence - choking and sexual assault. He was held in lieu of $65,000 bond.
Chance Wade Tennyson, 26, of 15911 Tug Court in Crosby was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Fort Bend County warrant for robbery.
Lamarcus Juwan Williams, 29, of 13820 FM 102 in Egypt was booked at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 on a warrant for assault of a public servant. Processed, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released Jan. 15.
Louis Earl Mahalitc, 48, of 355 Live Oak in Wharton was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for family violence with a weapon.
Drakkar James Owens, 32, of 127 N. Elm in Glen Flora was booked at 10:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 on a Wharton County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Travis County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and new charge of marijuana possession.
PROPERTY
Felix Reyes Jr., 72, of 852 CR 310 was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 for theft under $2,500.
Jenna Renee Webb, 30, of 301 S. Wharton was booked at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 on a warrant for home burglary.
Other
Robert Edward Gaona, 31, of 807 Betty was booked at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on a bench warrant.
Mitchell Dwayne Kumaga, 62, of 5443 Randon School Road in Rosenberg was booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on a warrant for making silent or abusive calls to 9-1-1. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Nicholas Juan Garcia, 41, of 1604 Bravo was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 on warrants for evading arrest with a previous conviction, no driver’s license, no seat belt, violating a promise to appear (two), running a stop sign and driving while license invalid. Processed, he posted $10,736.50 in bonds and was released the same day.
