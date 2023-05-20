Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• J.T. Bankston aka James Thadtus Bankston, 54, of 3110 CR 269 in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2021.
Bankston has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 16, 1998 and Oct. 27, 2017 in Galveston County; and robbery on Nov. 9, 2000 and Jan. 7, 2010 in Harris County.
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 25, of 331 Jackson Quarters in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 5. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Bryant has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 31, 2022 in Wharton County.
• Jamael Rashad Byrd, 32, of 1510 Barfield, No. 21, in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a woman and slapped her face on April 10.
• Keion Eugene Caesar, 27, of 803 Marionette in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 8, 2019, he stands accused of having a firearm at a location other than his home on Feb. 18, 2023.
Caesar has prior felony convictions for four counts of burglary of a habitation on May 15, 2015 and four counts of robbery on April 8, 2019, both in Wharton County.
• Andrew Bryan Compian, 39, of 712 E. Mulberry in Wharton for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana on April 7.
• Sacramento Cortez-Cervantes, 57, listed as homeless in El Campo, for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place on March 7, 2023 and theft of a firearm on March 14, 2023. He allegedly carried a stolen firearm into Chiquita’s, a 114 S. Washington bar, in El Campo.
