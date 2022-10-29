City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jamarcus Jwon Dampier, 23, listed as homeless was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 on a Galveston County warrant for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation on East Jackson. Processed, Dampier was sent to the Wharton County Jail and held in lieu of a $70,000 bond.
Marcus Lorenzo Bentancur, 33, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 for possession of marijuana after being stopped on South Wharton. Processed, he went to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released.
Violence, weapons
Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 39, of 475 Kountry was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 on a warrant for abandoning/endangering a child, placing that child in imminent danger of bodily injury. She was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Officers were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Foerster around midnight Tuesday, Oct. 25. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Property
Burglars stole a catalytic converter and a car battery from a vehicle parked at A-1 Auto Service, 209 Market, sometime between Oct. 19 and 24. Loss exceeds $500.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shannon Deywayne Wright Jr., 22, of 711 Center was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 for possession of marijuana. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Patrick Francis Mason Jr., 19, of 4605 CR 216 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and reckless driving. Processed, he posted $13,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Jessie Rodriguez III, 32, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested for assault causing bodily injury at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 for assault causing injury. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Jesus Diaz-Aguilar, 42, of 8405 Broadway State in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 for smuggling of persons.
Waymond Arnell Hayes, 41, of 501 N. Willow Lane, Apt. 54, in Wharton was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 for making silent abusive calls to 9-1-1.
