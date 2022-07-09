City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony James Vega, 28, of 721 Alice was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 for possession of marijuana after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Vega was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 19, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 30 on a warrant for assault causing harm to a pregnant woman. He stands accused of hurting a woman on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on May 22.
Erica G. Gebara, 42, of 207 S. Washington was arrested at 5:31 a.m. Saturday, July 2 for family violence with injury (previous conviction) after police were called to a disturbance at her home. Processed, she went to county jail where she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Domingo Aldape, 63, of 207 S. Washington was arrested at 5:38 a.m. Saturday, July 2 also for family violence with injuries, noting a previous conviction. He was involved in the same disturbance as Gebara. Police also served a warrant for theft under $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions against Aldape. In that case, he stands accused of stealing a baseball cap from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on June 8. Like Gebara, Aldape was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $23,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Jonathan Scott Holik, 37, of 1828 CR 382 in Louise was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday, July 4 on a warrant for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of a price tag. He stands accused of stealing a $79.88 “personal A/C unit” from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on June 25. Processed, Holik pleaded guilty before El Campo City Judge Michelle Roy, paid a fine and was released.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an online threat issued around 9 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
A disturbance was reported on the grounds of Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59 around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Property
About $120 cash was reported stolen Monday, July 4 from a home in the 400 block of South Mechanic. The reportee claimed the theft took place Jan. 4.
A 54-year-old Corpus Christi man walked into the El Campo police station Wednesday to report a $200 watercraft had been stolen from him sometime between June 1 and 30.
Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Depot on June 5.
Police were asked find personal items stolen during a vehicle repossession sometime between June 21 and 23. “Reportee’s vehicle was repossessed at her residence in Columbus and left at Title Max, 707 N. Mechanic, and then transported to Houston. She claims several personal items were in her vehicle and now gone,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. Stolen items included a 9 mm Ruger handgun, a purse with its contents, a catalytic converter and a Kenwood radio. Loss exceeds $2,000.
Four “flawless” razors, a cup/bowl set, dog treats, beer and fruit punch were among the items stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on June 27. Loss exceeds $100.
Rib-eye steaks, ground beef and a woman’s blouse were stolen by another shoplifter at Walmart around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
More than $2,500 in items were reported from Mark’s Machine Shop, 1101 N. Blue Creek Road, between 4 p.m. Friday, July 1 and 6 a.m. Monday, July 5. Additional information was not available as of press time.
An almost $1,100 Samsung cell phone was stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
An altered price tag was reported on a piece of clothing at Walmart around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
A $300 bike was stolen from the 2200 block of Bunton Drive between 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 and 10 a.m. Monday, July 4.
A burglar walked into an unsecured garage in the 700 block of Grace around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. Information on what was stolen was not available as of press time.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Misty Alene Litts, 39, of 843 Salado Slough Lane in Rosenberg was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Elias Zamora, 43, of 8:22 p.m. Saturday, July 2 was arrested by WCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Processed, he posted $18,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
David Wayne Brown, 26, of 4117 Timbersedge Trail in Arlington was arrested by state troopers at 5:18 p.m. Monday, July 4 on Tarrant and Dallas County warrants for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Marino Lopez Cabrera, 54, of 6600 Dunlap, Apt. 1049 was arrested by state troopers at 10:59 p.m. Monday, July 4 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, Weapons
Wytrent Brian Spicer, 20, of 8282 Cambridge in Houston was booked at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 on a warrant for robbery.
Jeffry Lee Davis, 60, of 135 CR 255 in Egypt was arrested by deputies at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue was booked at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 on warrants for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.
Anthony Joe Munoz, 53, of 4147 CR 161 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, June 30 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as warrants for speeding, no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear.
Cordero Hernandez, 28, of Reynosa, Mexico was arrested by DPS at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, July 2 for smuggling of persons, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest (on foot) and resisting arrest.
Jacob Levens Burttschell, 23, of 814 Church in East Bernard was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Monday, July 4 for aggravated assault family violence with a weapon, family violence - choking; and family violence causing injury.
Erik Jason Alameda, 42, of 305 Mahan in Wharton was booked at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence and disorderly conduct (displaying or discharging a firearm.
James Thomas Wilson Jr., 35, of 518 Kohl in Wharton was booked at 5:51 a.m. Thursday, July 7 for family violence causing injury.
Property
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 19, of 12 Serena was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 on warrants for evading arrest with a detention (two counts), family violence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Roxana Maza, 23, of 207 Ripple was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 for criminal mischief.
Zachary Alex Munoz, 29, of 508 Market was booked at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, July 2 on a warrant for identity theft.
Navied Sadeghi, 38, of 4063 Rosslyn in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 on a Chambers County warrant for credit or debit card abuse.
Alvin Eugene Greely, 54, of 1108 MLK Blvd. was arrested by WCSO at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, July 3 for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Other
Carlos Antonio Lopez, 33, of 3370 Ruiz in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 for smuggling of persons.
Hugo Flores, 36, 14016 Wrigley in Houston was arrested by deputies at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Erikc Valladares-Castellano, 24, of 318 Rustic in Pasadena was arrested by deputies at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $25,000 in bonds and was released Wednesday, July 6.
