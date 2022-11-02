City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Cody Ray Caldera, 25, of 436 Brent was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for driving while intoxicated second offense and running a red light after being stopped for the traffic violation in the 900 block of Heights. Processed, Caldera was taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Silvestre C. Arrambide, 77, of 705 Betty was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers who spotted a weaving vehicle on U.S. 59. Processed, Arrambide was shipped to the county jail the next morning.
Famsey Muhammed Hayatt, 27, listed as homeless, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 on a warrant for bond forfeiture - possession of marijuana. Processed, he went to county jail the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Macauley Tyler Vera, 29, of 2531 CR 356 was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 on a warrant for abandoning/endangering a child - imminent danger of bodily injury by an officer who spotted him and knew he was wanted. Processed, Vera was moved to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Christopher Paul Zahler, 38, of 5794 Heron in Buda was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 for criminal trespass and resisting arrest after an officer discovered he was at a location in the 600 block of West Jackson that he had been ordered to avoid. The use of a taser was noted in the report. Processed, Zahler was sent to county jail.
Patricia Lynn Perez, 37, of 1107 Washington (not noted if north or south) was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 for evading arrest with a vehicle along with warrants for driving while license suspended and violate promise to appear by officers dispatched in the 200 block of North Liberty. Processed, she was taken to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $11,080.30 in bonds and was released the same day.
Rene Reyes, 18, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $11,000 in bonds and was released Oct. 30.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of family violence in the 200 block of North Liberty around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Injuries were reported.
A threat was reported issued on grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Additional information was not available as of press time.
A handgun used as part of a threatening action at 7-Eleven was reported, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Property
Ladders, a wheel barrel and other items were stolen from a home in the 800 block of West Fifth between 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Loss nears $1,000.
An unauthorized debit card purchase was reported at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
A counterfeit bill was discovered at 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to the Mack Webb building near Greek Brothers, 133 S. Mechanic, around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of North Wharton around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. A handgun may have been used in the effort.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of Roth around 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
A white Cadillac was vandalized in the 400 block of Mockingbird around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of South Mechanic around 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jay Andrew Garza, 21, of 501 E. Strand was booked at 9:51 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Violence, Weapons
Ramon Nicholas Cardenas III, 24, of 14333 Phillipine in Houston as booked at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 for causing the sexual performance of a child under the age of 14.
Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 39, of 475 Kountry was booked at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 on a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child - placing the child in imminent danger of serious bodily injury. Processed, she posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Francisco Humberto Chinchilla, 57, of 8223 Split Oak in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 for falsifying a governmental record.
Casey Nicole Newman, 35, of 1907 Wayne was booked at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
