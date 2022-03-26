Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ben Acuna Jr., 26, of 1305 S. Mechanic in El Campo for family violence on Dec. 16, 2021. He stands accused of using his closed fist to strike a woman’s head. He also allegedly pushed her against a wall.
Acuna has a history of violence.
• Jose Andres Aviles-Gonzalez, 23, of 4908 Brady in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 30, 2021.
• Alejandro Bermea, 26, of 1687 FM 1160 in Louise for tampering with evidence on Feb. 11. He allegedly attempted to conceal marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Roland James Brown, 47, of 501 Willow Lane, No. 31, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 54, of 125 Correll in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Calhoun has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Harris County on March 9, 2004 and Nov. 6, 2007.
• Ramon Nicholas Cardenas III, 23, of 14333 Phillipine in Houston for soliciting the sexual performance of a child via text message on Dec. 7, 2021.
• Aidan Blake Chapoy, 19, of 725 Lum, No. 162, of Richmond for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 18, 2021. He allegedly fired shots at three people.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 40, of 702 W. Fifth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and tampering with evidence on Jan. 28. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine and attempted to conceal it when officers searched his vehicle.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Tyler Bernardo De Los Santos IV, 24, of 1525 FM 1160 in Louise for two counts of tampering with evidence and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 11. He allegedly attempted to conceal marijuana and a smoking pipe during a traffic stop. De Los Santos also stands accused of having more than 4 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol oil.
• Joshua Thomas Emerson, 34, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Feb. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Rotary Park in El Campo.
• Manny Richard Gaona, 36, of 410 N. Wharton in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 2. Convicted of aggravated assault on June 28, 2019, Gaona is prohibited from having a firearm outside his home.
Gaona also has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Matagorda County on April 16, 2015.
• Jessica Garcia-Reyes, 45, of 8716 Lago Vista in Edcouch for evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 4. Garcia allegedly used her vehicle to strike a Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle while fleeing from it.
Garcia has a prior felony conviction for murder on Dec. 21, 1995 in Hidalgo County.
• Joe Garcia, 47, listed as homeless in El Campo, for theft on Jan. 4. He allegedly stole meat and jalapeño poppers from a store.
Garcia has four prior felony convictions for theft on Feb. 17, 2009, Oct. 14, 2010, June 19, 2012, and Feb. 16, 2016 as well as two counts of forgery on July 6, 2017 and Nov. 14, 2019, all in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Garcia was indicted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine within the El Campo Police Department holding cell.
