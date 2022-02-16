Police Blotter

Alcohol, drugs
Manuel Valdez Padilla, 37, of 205 S. Wharton was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license by officers dispatched to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Dunlap and Marionette. A Gray 2008 Honda Civic was identified as a suspect vehicle. They found Padilla in the 1400 block of East Jackson leaving his vehicle and arrested him. Processed, Padilla was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Property
Wilaisha Deiveon Grays, 20, of 1411 Julia was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 on a warrant for theft less than $750 after being stopped for a traffic violation. She stands accused of stealing about $200 in smart vinyl from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Feb. 4. Sent to county jail the next morning, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jorge Valdes Padilla, 35, of 209 N. Liberty at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 on a warrant for criminal mischief by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. He stands accused of causing $300 damage to tires on a vehicle in the 200 block of Bellman on Oct. 2, 2021.
Violence, weapons
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 18, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 on warrants for disorderly conduct - fighting and abusive language. He was handled through the city court.
City Incidents
Property
A $4,000 sand line depthomether and a hydraulic jack were stolen from Trurock Energy, 3551 N. Mechanic, sometime between Jan. 8 and 14.
About $100 cash was stolen from the grounds of Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, on Feb. 2.
A large television was broken and another stolen along with cash from a unit in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane between 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Damage is estimated at $500 with another $1,600 lost via theft.
A window was broken on a Chevrolet Silverado parked at the El Campo Service Center, 618 E. Monseratte, around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and $160 cash stolen. Damage was estimated at almost $500.
Vandals damaged the side door of a home in the 500 block of West Monseratte between 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Loss is estimated at $100.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 300 block of West around 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. No loss was reported, but the crime may have been thwarted by the investigation into a prowler in the area.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Narcotics
El Campo police confiscated a vape pen with a THC compound on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on Friday, Feb. 11. The investigation continues.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
April Nicole Mendoza, 30, of 1202 Business was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 for public intoxication and was sent to county jail. Once arriving there around 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance was served against her.
Tyler Bernardo De Los Santos IV, 24, of 1525 FM 1160 in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 10:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 for two counts of tampering with evidence as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
Charmain Lashell Williams, 48, of 3901 Watt, Apt. 1, in Sacramento, Calif., was arrested by deputies at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 for possession of a controlled substance and a Bell County warrant for claiming a lottery prize by fraud or deceit.
Violence, weapons
Alejandro Bermea, 26, of 1687 FM 1160 in Louise was arrested by deputies at 10:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 on Matagorda County warrants for aggravated robbery, forgery and possession of a controlled substance as well as local warrants for tampering with evidence, failure to identify and possession of marijuana in addition to a Jackson County warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Adam Dave Abelar, 42, of 8792 Hwy. 71 in Stafford was arrested by state troopers at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on a Fort Bend County warrant for theft.
Chase Richard Tucker, 17, of 8524 FM 1053 North in Imperial was booked at 5:37 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 on two warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
