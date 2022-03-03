Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Paul Garcia, 49, 310 Lincoln was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 for possession of a controlled substance and forgery along with warrants for bond forfeiture burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of violating a promise to appear and single counts of no insurance, driving while license invalid, two counts of forgery, and an Edwards County Sheriff’s Department warrant for five counts of smuggling of persons. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Savannah Lynn Marquez, 38, of 710 McGrew was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 for four counts of abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for running a red light, no insurance (two counts), driving while license invalid, violating a promise to appear, failure to appear (two counts) and allowing an animal to run astray. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted $21,100 in bonds and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
An elderly resident reported eight checks were forged against his/her account between Jan. 12 and Feb. 24. Value exceeds $1,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Bruce Earl Calhoun, 54, of 125 Correll in Wharton was booked at 4:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day. Jessica Maria Rosales, 36, of 403 Mockingbird was arrested by Wharton police at 1:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. Processed, she posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Taylor Joseph Gertin, 20, of 254 Della was booked at 9:26 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 on Victoria County warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and home burglary.
Madyson Breanne Richard, 18, of 4175 CR 387 was booked at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 on a warrant for theft. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Seth Eugene Salas, 18, of 332 Dove was booked at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 on Victoria County warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and home burglary.
James William Lacour Jr., 43, of 8907 FM 1160 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 for being involved in a hit-and-run.
Other
Ryan Abraham Rubio, 19, of 304 Palm was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 for evading arrest with a vehicle and excessive noise. Processed, he posted $10,200 in bonds and was released the next day.
Robert Abel Johnson, 19, of 204 Highland was booked at 5:57 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 on warrants for two counts of evading arrest.
