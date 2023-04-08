CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Manuel Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 for possession of less than 2 ounces marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Marionette. Two warrants for cruelty to non-livestock animals involving injury or a poisoning effort was served against him based on animals seized from his home on Feb. 14. Processed, Jaramillo was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Rafael Jaramillo, 17, of 1423 Thrift was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in the same vehicle as Manuel Jaramillo. Processed, he too was taken to the county jail in the morning.
PROPERTY
Pearl Cantu Mehralizadeh, 49, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Monday, April 3 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Mehralizadeh stands accused of shoplifting less than $100 in items from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Oct. 23, 2022, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts. Once there, two Class C misdemeanor warrants from the City of Wharton were served against her. Processed, Mehralizadeh posted, $8,138.50 in bonds and was released the next day.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
A fired BB pellet may have been what was used to break a glass door at the El Campo ISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, between 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 and 8 a.m. Sunday, April 2. No attempt was made to enter the building, police say. Damage is estimated at $2,000. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near the building during that time frame, or has information about who may be responsible should contact the El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8277 or via its P3 app. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
A vape pen valued at less than $50 was stolen from Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Workers at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, reported the theft of $100 sometime between 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Abbra Danielle Escamilla, 38, of 910 Burdette was booked at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
PROPERTY
Wilaisha Deiveon Grays, 21, of 1411 Julia was booked at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
