Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Fabian Cardoza Sr., 56, of 1415 E. Jackson for criminal mischief on Oct. 11, 2021. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 51 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Cardoza to pay a $250 fine, perform 200 hours community service, be evaluated for drug/alcohol abuse and pay $4,500 in restitution.
Cardoza received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Demarquis Demond Faniel, 30, of 2202 Granite Park Lane in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams on June 21, 2020. He was placed on six years probation, ordered to take a drug offenders education course, perform 150 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Thomas Garcia Sr., 45, of 803 McGrew in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 24, 25 and 27. He was sentenced to 273 days in county jail with credit for 193 days already served.
• Adam Paul Gonzales Jr., 40, of 730 Norman in El Campo for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person on Jan. 25. Gonzales was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 144 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Gonzales to perform 400 hours of community service, register as a sex offender, take counseling and avoid all contact with his victim.
Gonzales received credit for the full jail time already served and, if he is able to complete all terms, the conviction won’t be held against him with deferred adjudication probation.
• Benjamin James Gonzales, 36, listed as homeless in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on March 26, 2020. He was sentenced to 730 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 45, of 403 Wilkes in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance more than a gram on Feb. 22, 2021. She was placed on three years probation, fined $250, ordered to perform 150 hours community service and take a drug offenders education course.
• Robert Charles Horelica, 42, of 200 Delmas in Wharton for burglary of a building on Dec. 8, 2018, aggravated assault (family violence) with a weapon on Aug. 12, 2020,and possession of a controlled substance on April 20, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
He was sentenced to 483 days in state jail for the burglary and drug offense with credit for the full time already served.
For the assault, Horelica was placed on six years deferred probation, fined $600, ordered to perform 300 hours community service and take classes for drug offender education, cognitive skills and anger management.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 36, of 810 Pecan Valley in Wharton for theft on March 16 and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 22, 2021. He was sentenced to 182 days in state jail with credit for 146 days already served for the theft.
On the vehicle theft charge, Johnson was placed on five years probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service, pay a 500 fine and take an anti-theft course.
• Martin Luther Johnson, 54, of 1601 Hwy. 90 in Sealy for forgery on Jan. 17 and 18, 2018. He was sentenced to 730 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Brittany Marie Lavan, 30, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton for assaulting EMS personnel on April 3, terroristic threat on Oct. 6, 2019, and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram on July 2, 2021. For kicking and scratching an EMT, Lavan was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 118 days already served.
On the other charges, Lavan’s case was adjudicated and she received concurrent sentences.
• Jonathan Ray Lopez, 19, of 605 Shropshire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 31, 2021, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 25, 2021, and theft of a firearm (two counts) on June 23, 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 410 days already served.
• Taylon Durell Malone, 23, of 6146 FM 1161 West in Wharton for assault causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, on March 6, 2021. He was sentenced to three days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Alexander Milian, 21, of 21735 Maple Bluff in Katy for making a false entry or failing to make an entry in tax records on May 15, 2020. His offense involves sales tax reporting. Milian was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 50 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Jacob Guadalupe Montalvo, 28, of 268 Fifth in Van Vleck for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 26, 2020. He was placed on six years probation, fined $750 and perform 300 hours community service.
• Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 29, of 312 E. Tres Palacios in Palacios for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19, 2020. She was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 100 hours and ordering her to take parenting classes, be evaluated for drug abuse, receive counseling and take a cognitive class.
• Christopher Earl Parson, 36, of 1002 Harlem in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 9, evading arrest with a previous conviction on June 7. He was sentenced collectively to 365 days in state jail with credit for 84 days already served.
• Braulio Reyes Jr., 38, of 111 W. Siesta in Pharr for money laundering in excess of $30,000. He was placed on three years deferred probation and was fined $1,000.
• Marco Acuna Valdez, 40, of 508 Way in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on Jan. 19, 2021 and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 20. He was placed on five years probation on the condition he serve 14 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Valdez to pay $1,000 restitution and take anti-theft and drug offenders courses.
Valdez received credit for the time served.
• Brittney Shae Vasquez, 22, of 413 Breezy Lane in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on April 13 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9, 2020. She was sentenced to 273 days in state jail with credit for 104 days already served.
Vasquez’ conviction for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance was adjudicated and she was sentenced to two years in prison with an already served 160 days in county jail.
• Jonathon Nathanel Vasquez, 28, of 811 W. Hawk in Pharr for evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 5. He was placed on four years probation, fined $400 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service.
• Ramon Armando Vasquez, 30, of 805 Dunlap in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 10. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 214 days already served.
Vasquez’ earlier conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 11, 2018 (two counts) was adjudicated and he was sentenced to a concurrent prison sentenced.
